Taguatinga bet hits the corner of the Mega-Sena and earns BRL 38,000

A bet made in Taguatinga almost left a lucky millionaire with Mega-Sena. The game hit five dozen of the lottery darling and earned R$38,822.29. The main prize drawn on the night of this Wednesday (31/8), of more than R$ 40 million, accumulated once again.

The bet, made at Lotérica Estação do Futuro, marked five of the six dozen drawn this Wednesday, which were 03-12-19-41-45-54. This was the only bet made in the DF to cash in on the sport’s corner, but in Brazil, another 97 bets won more than R$38,000.





In addition to these, 6,861 bets hit the Mega-Sena court and pocketed BRL 784.09. The main prize, which was accumulated at R$ 40.8 million, had no winner and accumulated again.

For the next draw, scheduled for Saturday (3/9), the estimated value of the prize is R$50 million.