Taiwan shoots down drone for first time off Chinese coast – News













Taiwan’s armed forces on Thursday shot down for the first time an unidentified civilian drone that entered the country’s airspace near an islet off the coast of China, after the government vowed to take tough measures to deal with a rise in such attacks. invasions.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory despite strong objections from the Taipei government, has been holding military exercises around the island since early last month in reaction to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. .

The Taiwan government has said it will not provoke or escalate tensions, but has been particularly irritated recently by repeated cases of Chinese drones on Taiwan-controlled islands off the coast of China.















The defense command of Kinmen, a group of Taiwan-controlled islands opposite the Chinese cities of Xiamen and Quanzhou, said in a statement released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense that the drone entered restricted airspace over Lion Islet shortly after the noon local time.

Troops on the islet tried to warn him but to no avail, so they shot him down, with the remains falling into the sea, he added.

Taiwan fired warning shots at a drone for the first time on Tuesday, shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen ordered the military to take “strong countermeasures” in the face of what she called Chinese provocations.

China’s Foreign Ministry, which on Monday dismissed Taiwan’s claims about drones as nothing “to make noise,” referred questions to the Defense Ministry, which has yet to comment.













