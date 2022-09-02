Tatá Werneck’s brother appears in Jornal Nacional and surprises

Tatá Werneck declared himself to his brother, after an appearance of honor on the prime-time news

Through social networks, Tata Werneck declared himself to his brother, Diego, after the boy became featured on Globo, this Thursday, the 1st.

For those who haven’t seen it, Diego Werneck, who is a lawyer, participated in Jornal Nacional’s Brazil in Constitution section, led by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos.

The famous’s brother, who maintains a discreet life and away from the spotlight, holds a Doctor of Laws from Yale University, in the United States.

She, of course, took the cue and the moment of honor to publicly declare herself, surprising the public, who still didn’t know him. “My wonderful brother! I love you so much,” she said.

Tatá Werneck commands the successful Lady Night, at Multishow. A new season will debut soon on the paid channel and will have guests such as Tony Ramos, Sabrina Sato and Marcelo Adnet, with whom she previously worked at the defunct MTV.

Globo’s new phase

Since last year, Globo has been facing a series of changes. All of them hit both journalism and the entertainment sector.

Several portfolios were written off and countless professionals were fired, especially the older ones, who received a veritable fortune in salary. According to a statement from the broadcaster itself, the intention is to reduce the budget.

