Tebet takes action in the TSE against Bolsonaro’s campaign with Michelle

MDB presidential candidate claims that propaganda exceeded the limit for supporters’ speech; first lady sent a message to country women and mothers in the Northeast

Fausto Maia/The News 2/Estadão Content – 07/24/2022

Campaign premiered by Michelle focused on women from the Northeast, when talking about water in the sertão



the senator Simone Tebetpresidential candidate Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB), filed a lawsuit in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) against the president’s new campaign Jair Bolsonaro(PL), running for re-election to the Planalto Palace. In representation presented this Tuesday, 30, the parliamentarian questions the electoral piece that had the participation of the first lady Michelle Bolsonaro to talk to “sertaneja women” and was broadcast on television this week. Tebet argues that the president’s wife would have exceeded the time limit allowed by the legislation, which determines the participation of supporters only 25% of the time of each free election campaign, and that the presence of the first lady above the allowed would bring benefits to the campaign. of Bolsonaro. “There is no doubt that the person of Ms. Michelle Bolsonaro, First Lady of Brazil, constitutes herself as a supporter of her husband, a candidate for reelection, and not as a presenter or interlocutor, and has the potential to provide electoral benefits to the candidate, candidate, party, federation or coalition that conveys the propaganda”, says the action, which asks for the suspension of the propaganda, notification of those involved and forwarding of the records to the Public Electoral Ministry.

As Jovem Pan showed, the campaign launched by Michelle focused on women in the Northeast, when talking about water in the sertão, bringing “life, joy and hope”. “The sertanejo woman, who carried a can of water on her head, can now use force to go back to school or to get what food is sprouting in the ground”, continued the message, which also waved to Northeastern mothers and spoke about a government for women, by women and with women. “A gift for the woman who deserves it and should be what she wants. Together, we are building a country with them, for them and for them”, concludes the message, lasting approximately 30 seconds. The first lady’s participation in the electoral campaign took place two days after the first presidential debate, where Bolsonaro was asked about his proposals for the female electorate and criticized for his speeches directed at candidates Simone Tebet and Soraya Thronicke (MDB), as well as the journalist Vera Magalhães, whom she called “the shame of journalism” after a question about a drop in vaccination.