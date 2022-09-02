Tertulinho is expelled from home after defending Zé Paulino’s father in Mar do Sertão | come around

And it’s not that love for Candoca (Isadora Cruz) is even changing the Tertulinho (Renato Góes)? In this Thursday’s chapter, 09/01, “the lawyer will be expelled from the house after facing his father, the colonel, because of an injustice committed.
It all starts when Tertulinho discovers that Dahomey (Wilson Rabelo) will be leaving Canta Pedra with one hand in front and the other behind after being evicted from the colonel’s lands Tertúlio (José de Abreu).
“I have a tenant willing to pay more for the land.”, the colonel will reveal the reason for the eviction.
Tertulinho will confront the colonel’s attitude, demanding justice on the position of Dahomey, Zé Paulino’s father who saved his life.
The fight between the two will be ugly and will end with the colonel expelling Tertulinho from the house screaming! Is it a shack on the farm?!!! 😬
And so. I can’t stand a man charging me this kind of thing. Not my own son! I’m in charge of my house! Tertulinho, if you don’t agree with my methods, go away. Go outside. Go mind your own business.”
Tertulinho, in turn, will leave the farm promising never to set foot there again.
