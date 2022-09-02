Thai influencer flees after stealing BRL 285 million from followers

Nutty’s death toll tops 6,000, according to the head of the investigation, Watthana Ketumpai. Photo: Instagram/@nutty.suchataa

the thai youtuber Suchata Kongsupachakknown as nutty30, disappeared after being accused of stealing BRL 285 million from her followers through a pyramid scheme, according to the newspaper. Nation Thailand. An arrest warrant was issued last Tuesday, the 30th, but she left the country earlier.

Also according to the publication, the coup consisted of nutty promise an investment value to your followers. Anyone who invested in one of her company on the foreign exchange market would receive a good amount of money back.

The number of victims of digital influencer reaches six thousand. “She would often post pictures on social media showing her wealth from luxury cars, watches, bags and properties, while claiming that she had obtained them from investments in a brokerage. the head of investigation, Watthana Ketumpai, to the newspaper. It guaranteed returns of 100% of the invested amount.

Also according to Ketumpai, so far, 102 people have filed a complaint after being deceived by the woman, who taught dance classes on her YouTube channel.

It was further discovered that the youtuber’s company was still allegedly linked to another fraud case in Singapore, in which a Thai woman and her Singaporean husband were accused of defrauding customers with luxury watches and branded products.

The scheme, described by police as similar to a pyramid scheme, collapsed in April. It was in that month that nutty made a post on Instagram announcing that he had lost all the money deposited by fans. Police hope more people will come forward to report the case.