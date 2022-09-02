Thai Youtuber Scams BRL 285 Million and Runs Out of the Country

Thai youtuber Suchata Kongsupachak, known as Nutty, 30, disappeared from the country after being accused of stealing 2 billion baht (R$ 285 million) from followers. The information is from the newspaper nation thailand .

According to the publication of the newspaper Nation Thailand, an arrest warrant was issued for Nutty last Tuesday (30/8), but she had already left the country.

“She used to post pictures on social media showing her wealth with luxury cars, watches, handbags and property, while claiming that she had obtained them from investments in a brokerage,” said the head of the investigation, Watthana Ketumpai.

“Investments could be made in cash or through a trust agreement,” said the investigator. complaints

In the coup, the youtuber convinced followers to invest in one of her company in the foreign exchange market and guaranteed returns of 25% on 3-month contracts and 30% on 6-month contracts, according to the Asian trading site NextShark. The number of victims of Nutty already reaches 6 thousand.

So far, 102 victims have filed a complaint with the authorities, totaling 30 million baht (R$4.2 million). Several of these people claimed to have lost all their money. One of them reportedly deposited 18 million baht (R$2.5 million) into Suchata’s bank account alone.