Thai Youtuber Scams BRL 285 Million and Runs Out of the Country

Thai youtuber Suchata Kongsupachak, known as Nutty, 30, disappeared from the country after being accused of stealing 2 billion baht (R$ 285 million) from followers. The information is from the newspaper nation thailand.
According to the publication, an arrest warrant was issued for Nutty last Tuesday (30/8), but she had already left the country.
complaints
So far, 102 victims have filed a complaint with the authorities, totaling 30 million baht (R$4.2 million). Several of these people claimed to have lost all their money. One of them reportedly deposited 18 million baht (R$2.5 million) into Suchata’s bank account alone.
Some of these investors are offering a reward of 5 million baht (R$710,000) for information about the whereabouts of the youtuber, who is believed to have fled to a neighboring country.
Further investigations pointed out that Nutty’s company was still allegedly linked to another fraud case in Singapore, in which a Thai woman and her Singaporean husband were accused of defrauding customers with luxury watches and branded goods.