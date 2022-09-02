The 5 biggest highs and lows of FIIs in August; BRCR11 leads gains in the month, while CARE11 has the biggest loss

In the month in which Ifix – the index of the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – recorded the best performance of the year, the BC Fund (BRCR11) was the highlight among the funds that increased the most in August, with an increase of 24.85%. Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care (CARE11) returned July’s gains and took the bottom of the list for this month’s biggest casualties.

The 5.76% rise in Ifix last month was influenced by the performance of “brick” funds – which invest directly in real estate. On average, these funds rose by more than 11.1%, against a rise of 3.10% for “paper” funds – which invest in fixed income securities linked to inflation indices or to the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificates).

In August, the market reflected the impact of the July deflation (0.68%) on “paper” funds, which until then had been benefiting from the rise in prices and the Selic, the basic interest rate of the national economy. The inversion of the scenario reduces the volume of dividends distributed by these FIIs.

Given the scenario, funds from segments such as shopping malls and corporate slabs – greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and traded below book value – returned to the investor’s radar and closed the month with average gains of 13.25% and 11, 92%, respectively. Check the performance of all sectors:

Segment Change in August (%) malls 13.52 Corporate Slabs 11.92 Logistics 10.31 Hybrid 8.94 Others 4.70 Titles and Val. furniture 3.10

Source: Economatica – (08/31/2022)

The data are from Economatica, a financial information platform, and are based on the valuation of shares and the distribution of dividends of the FIIs that are part of the theoretical portfolio of Ifix. Of the 106 funds that make up the indicator, 83 closed August in the positive field.

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

August’s biggest highs

Individually, the BC Fund (BRCR11) was the highlight of the month among the real estate funds that make up Ifix. With gains of 24.85%, the portfolio topped the list of highest gains.

Check out the biggest gains of real estate funds in August 2022:

ticker Background Segment Change in August (%) BRCR11 BC Fund Hybrid 24.85 XPIN11 Industrial XP Logistics 23.58 RBRP11 RBR Properties Hybrid 21.59 HGBS11 Hedge Brasil Shopping malls 18.78 HSML11 HSI MALL malls 17.81

OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends.

Source: Economatica (08/31/2022)

Considered a hybrid fund – which invests in more than one asset class –, the BC Fund took a ride on the strong performance of “brick” funds, which dominated the highest increases of the month.

With the reduction in the movement of people during the Covid-19 pandemic, these funds – especially those for shopping malls and offices – had reduced revenue and saw their shares lose value on the Stock Exchange. The migration of investors from variable income to fixed income – more profitable with higher interest rates – also helped to bring down the papers.

Until today, a good part of the “brick” funds are traded below book value, which would justify this kind of rally that took place in August. Investors, according to analysts, realized that the time has come to start focusing more on “brick” funds,

With a portfolio comprising 15 properties and a gross leasable area (GLA) of 239 thousand square meters, BC Fund’s current vacancy is at 24%.

The properties are located in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro and 88% of the spaces are classified as AAA and A, the highest levels of quality.

Among the lessees are names like Petrobras, Samsung, Volkswagen, Cargil and Sanofi. 85% of the lease contracts are of the atypical type – with a longer term and which do not change until the end of the contract.

On August 12, the BC Fund paid BRL 0.47 per share, which represents a monthly return with dividends of 0.80%. In 12 months, the percentage is around 8%.

August’s biggest casualties

At the other end of the list headed by BC Fund is the Brazilian Graveyard (CARE11), which returned the gains obtained in the previous month, when it led the list of the highest increases among the FIIs. In August, the fund focused on the cemeteries segment dropped 11.11%.

Check out the biggest declines in real estate funds in August 2022:

ticker Background Sector Change in August (%) CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care cemeteries -11.11 TORD11 EI Tordesillas Others -7.15 HSAF11 HSI Financial Assets Titles and Val. furniture -6.20 KNSC11 Kinea Securities Titles and Val. furniture -5.64 VGIP11 Value Price Index Titles and Val. furniture -5.16

OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends.

Source: Economatica (08/31/2022)

The first real estate fund focused on the death care segment, Brazilian Graveyard operates in the commercialization of assignments of the right to use temporary and perpetual tombs, cremations, services and funeral plans, in addition to the cremation of animals. Since January, the fund has gained 47.29% in value, the best performance among Ifix funds.

In August, however, the fund registered a correction movement and returned the gains of the previous month, when Cortel – the main company in the country’s death care sector – had bought one of the blocks of the concession of cemeteries and funeral services in São Paulo. (SP). The FII has a 20.24% interest in Cortel.

To explore the spaces, the group disbursed R$ 200 million, about R$ 30 million above the minimum amount requested. According to competition rules, the term of validity of the concession contract is 25 years.

Despite the strong appreciation in 2022, the Brazilian Graveyard does not have a history of dividend distribution, one of the main objectives of the real estate fund investor.

Created in 2016, the fund went five years without paying dividends, a period ended in July 2020, after the sale of one of the assets in the portfolio. The last transfer made by the fund took place in September 2021.

The portfolio still faces distrust on the part of analysts who complain about the lack of disclosure of the management report, a monthly document that provides information on the operation of FIIs to shareholders.

FIIs that paid the most dividends in August

Amid the debate about the impact of July’s deflation on the yields of “paper” real estate funds, the Polo Crédito Imobiliário ( PORD11) – a fund of this category – ended August as the one that distributed the most dividends in the month.

Of the 106 FIIs that make up Ifix, 47 had in August dividend yield above 1% in the month. The number is lower than the 59 registered in July.

At the beginning of the month, Polo Crédito Imobiliário deposited BRL 1.50 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 1.54%, considering the price of BRL 97.70 on July 29. The percentage is the highest for the month, according to Economatica data. Check out the list of the ten biggest payers of August:

ticker Background Sector Return with dividends – August (%)* PORD11 Receivables Pole Titles and Val. furniture 1.54 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. furniture 1.52 PLCR11 Plural Real Estate Receivables Hybrid 1.45 ARRI11 Reit Lobby Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 1.45 OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP Titles and Val. furniture 1.43 BARI11 BARIGUI Titles and Val. furniture 1.42 NCHB11 NCH ​​High Yield Titles and Val. furniture 1.39 HABT11 habitat II Titles and Val. furniture 1.33 TGAR11 Actual Asset TG Others 1.33 AFHI11 AF Invest Cri Titles and Val. furniture 1.32

Source: Economatica

CSHG Logística (HGLG11), featured on the list of biggest payers in July, deposited R$ 1.10 per share on August 12, equivalent to a monthly return with dividends of 0.66%, against 2.01% for the month previous.

In need of capital for portfolio operations, FII Tordesilhas EI (TORD11) decided to cancel the distribution of dividends in the month and joined Brazilian Graveyard And Death Care (CARE11) as the only two Ifix funds that did not pay income.

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Related