The grim story of Australia's 'gay men's prison'

  • Gary Nunn
  • From BBC News in Sydney

Situated in one of Australia’s coldest small towns, Cooma Prison holds a dark secret.

Not only was it reopened in 1957 with the specific aim of housing men imprisoned for “homosexual crimes”, it was also reportedly used for human experiments with the ultimate goal of eradicating homosexuality from society.

Cooma Prison is believed to have been the only known prison of its kind in the world.

Even some of the prison officials say they didn’t know the real reason why gay prisoners were being held there.

