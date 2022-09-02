the night that Flamengo haunted Libertadores

When the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan whistled the end of the game between Vélez Sarsfield and Flamengo, the more than 30,000 Argentines in the Estadio José Amalfitani applauded. The applause was a recognition of the efforts of the players of the club from the Liniers neighborhood, in the west of the Argentine capital. The “hinchas” also acknowledged that there was no competition. The 4-0 was even a shy score in relation to the dominance of Rubro-Negro in the 90 minutes.

The two clubs and, consequently, the two teams are animals of different species. Vélez is an average club in Argentina, but they had a good decade, the 1990s, when they won the Libertadores and the World Cup. It has a small crowd. In almost 48 hours in Buenos Aires, this reporter only saw people wearing Vélez shirts in the vicinity of the stadium, close to the game. Thus, the round of 16 match of the Argentine Cup, between River and Defensa y Justicia, deserved greater coverage than the Libertadores semifinal duel. And Argentines love Libertadores.

Flamengo is now the biggest club in South America. On and off the field, in fact, Rubro-Negro reached a level that is difficult to rival.

Velez did what he could. He adopted all the familiar cupbearing strategies. He let the lawn get punished. It filled the stadium. The fans sang the whole time and even threw objects on the lawn. On the field, the players complained a lot about the referee and came in stronger on two or three occasions.

But it wasn’t enough. Flamengo controlled the game the entire time and thus built the rout naturally. Furthermore, if Gabigol had been inspired, he could have repeated the massacre he imposed on Tolima, in Maracanã.

Greater love has no equal

The nearly four thousand red-blacks in the upper northern section of the El Fortin stands had a night of absolute tranquility. There was no atmosphere of terror, threat of aggression or anything like that.

Most of the fans there were Brazilians residing in Argentina. Few made the trip from Brazil.

Medical students João Pedro and Luana, for example, did not miss the opportunity to see Flamengo in Buenos Aires. By the way, João Pedro also didn’t miss the opportunity to ask Luana on a date after the game. And she accepted.

Bruno, from Rio de Janeiro, flew from Rio to see another Flamengo game. He decided at the last minute, as the doctoral advisor (tricolor) scheduled a meeting on Monday (29). At McDonalds in the Recoleta neighborhood, he was already planning to go to Guayaquil.

Congratulations to Gabi

On the eve of the game, friends Natália, Mariana and Manoela spent the day outside the Flamengo hotel. They took a cupcake with a candle and intended to sing happy birthday to the birthday boy Gabigol, who turned 26 on August 30. When leaving for training at Boca’s CT, on Tuesday afternoon (30), the top scorer did not stop to meet the fans. But on the way back, Gabigol stopped to sign autographs and her friends managed to congratulate you.

Post-2019 Flamengo is pop. It always attracted crowds, but since Jorge Jesus’ team, the club and its stars have become an attraction beyond football. On the barricades of the Park Tower Hotel, there was a lot of screaming, crying and even some hair pulling.

Flamengo: from mockery to Malvadão in less than a decade

From the club that mistreated its fans for almost four decades of international failures, Flamengo of today has become the one that causes fear. This Thursday morning (1st), the Buenos Aires newspapers surrendered to Flamengo’s force. Clarin said that “Flamengo’s wealth and hierarchy left Vélez looking for a miracle”. The popular Crônica wrote “there was a carnival in Rio in Liniers”. Superdeportivo said that “Flamengo gave Vélez a beating”.

On social media, Boca fans joked that the penalties missed by Benedetto against Corinthians, in the round of 16, avoided a meeting with the fearsome Flamengo, in the quarterfinals.

In less than half a decade, Flamengo has gone from a giant that causes shame to a giant that haunts. And this Wednesday, Flamengo haunted Argentina.

