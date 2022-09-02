The number of dogs killed with suspected poisoning after eating snacks rises to 9 | Minas Gerais

The Civil Police reported this Thursday (1st) that The number of dogs killed after ingesting snacks with suspected contamination rose to nine. As of morning, three deaths had been confirmed.

According to the delegate Danúbia Quadros, responsible for the case, until now there are six deaths in Belo Horizonte, one in the city of Piumhi, in the Midwest of Minas Gerais, and two in São Paulo.

Also according to the delegate, there are another six suspected cases of contaminated dogs in the capital of Minas Gerais and two in Goiás – the tutors sought out the Civil Police to report that the animals felt sick or are hospitalized.

The Civil Police also reported the suspicion of another model of snacks involved in the contamination of dogs. Now there are three types.

The snacks that were already identified were the Dental Care it’s the Every Day. The other package reported by the police is the Petz Snack Oral Care. All are manufactured by the company. Bassar.

“There are different batches, there are several batches. The snacks that the tutors brought to us, all have already been sent to the Civil Police’s scientific technical expertise, so we are now awaiting the report regarding the snacks”, said the delegate.

Danúbia Quadros declared that the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) is the body responsible for carrying out the removal of commercial snacks and has already been contacted. In a statement, the ministry said the case is under investigation.

The delegate asks that dog owners who have identified the discomfort or hospitalization of the animals after ingesting the canine snacks contact the Civil Police for the investigation.

Driver Diego Carlos Dias’ dog is hospitalized in serious condition in Belo Horizonte.

“On Friday I made the purchase and gave it to him and, on Saturday, he started to have vomiting, diarrhea and drinking water. I took him and ran with him to the vet. The vet evaluated him and said: ‘Hospitalization now ‘. Now he’s getting a blood transfusion. I don’t know if he’s going to live,” said the tutor.

Veterinary doctor Júlia Mathias was the tutor of John Snow, a German spitz breed. He had to undergo several treatments, including hemodialysis, but he couldn’t resist. The puppy died of kidney failure.

“He ingested this snack, which was the only different thing he consumed from his diet, and we noticed that he started to get very prostrate, the next day, and he was not accepting food, he had abdominal discomfort, he began to present vomiting and diarrhea. So, as I’m a veterinarian, I took him for care because I noticed that he was in a lot of discomfort”, she said.

“Immediately, when the reported fact, involving the product SNACK EVERY DAY SABOR FIGADO of the Bassar brand (manufacturer and distributor) about cases of intoxication, the Petz Group voluntarily removed the products from the network’s points of sale, notifying the company Bassar to inform and measures, as well as making itself readily available to collaborate with the investigation of the facts. Petz also informs that it has preventively removed another product from the stores – the Snack Care Oral – Fresh Breath, for analysis.

Sought by the authorities, the Petz Group reiterates that it is monitoring and collaborating with the investigations of Organs competent bodies and awaiting clarifications from the manufacturer, which in turn awaits technical analyzes from regulatory bodies for the type of product.”

“Bassar Pet Food informs that it sent the mentioned products for analysis in the laboratory at the Analytical Quality Center, whose result should be released in the next few days. As a precaution, the company started the withdrawal from the market of lot 3554 of the Everyday product.

The company informs that it has been taking all measures to clarify the fact since the day it received the first report of possible intoxication. Bassar reinforces that there is no conclusive report on the cause of the dogs’ deaths and is confident of the excellence and safety of its manufacturing processes.

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture carried out inspections at the company on different occasions in recent days and attested that the factory meets all food and production safety standards. The MAPA reports also prove that there is no contamination in the production line.

The company does not and has never used ethylene glycol in the manufacture of any of its products. The propylene glycol used is a food additive present in human and animal foods around the world. Bassar acquires these inputs from reputable companies duly registered with MAPA.

In its 5 years of history, Bassar Pet Food has never been through a similar situation, it sympathizes with the pain of the tutors and reinforces the trust in the manufacturing processes, in addition to reiterating that it values ​​the quality of its products and the well-being and satisfaction of your customers.”