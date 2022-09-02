After a few years of anticipation and many dollars spent, finally The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will come to Prime Video. In 2017, Amazon Prime Video made headlines when it paid $250 million to the Tolkien estate for the television rights to his works.

These were additional pages of backstory, lore, and mythology that Tolkien added to the original trilogy. In other words, there wasn’t much to do, but Amazon was determined that it was enough to make an epic show called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The series is a prequel to the original trilogy. of the Lord of the Rings, set thousands of years before Frodo and company embarked on a quest to destroy the Ring. The series will tell the story of how Sauron tricked Middle-earth into creating the Ring.

When the series begins, Sauron is believed to be dead, but Galadriel still believes he is waiting to strike. Well, if you’re looking forward to the arrival of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, here’s everything we know. See the time the series will hit the catalog, date of the next episodes and more.

the plot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores the backstory of some key characters in the Jackson trilogy. Of course, that includes Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Isildur (Maxim Baldry).

The series will also show the remarkable human and dwarf kingdoms long before they fell into ruin. With this, it will allow fans to experience a whole new side of Middle-earth. The series will also cover some of the most significant moments in Middle-earth history. The biggest highlight is how the creation of the rings of power by Sauron and Celembrimbor (Charles Edwards) took place.

Of course, we all know that the rings brought Middle-earth to the brink of destruction, but it will be interesting to see how these magical tools were forged in a time of hope. Amazon Prime Video’s official announcement about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power it says:

The Prime Video series brings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the legendary Second Age of Middle-earth history. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books. In doing so, it will take viewers back to an era when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes. were tested, hope dangling from the thinnest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover the whole world in darkness. Starting in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains. What time The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debut?

Amazon has adopted a different schedule for displaying The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This change comes precisely to counter the launch of other streamings such as Netflix and Disney+. In this case, the series is scheduled to premiere at the beginning of the 2nd of September in the United Kingdom.

However, this time in Brazil refers to at 10 pm on September 1st. That is, from 10 pm, fans will be able to check out the first two episodes of the series. In addition, the series will follow the schedule described below:

Episode 3: September 9 at 1 am

Episode 4: September 16 at 1am

Episode 5: September 23 at 1am

Episode 6: September 30 at 1am

Episode 7: October 7 at 1am

Episode 8: October 14 at 1am

where to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

As this is an Amazon Prime Video original series, no other service will legally offer the episodes. Therefore, fans will have to subscribe to streams to watch the eight episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Currently, Prime Video has a one-time subscription fee of R$14.90. In the case of subscription to the annual plan, the value drops to R$9.92 per month, being R$119.00 per year. It is also possible to use the free trial period for 30 days. To sign, Click here.

Cast: Who’s on the show?

This September a new journey begins. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/SUu4I7AB7N — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 17, 2022

The series’ epic cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry as Harfoot Sadoc Burrows, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot, Tyroe Muhafidin.

The series also stars Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad, Daniel Weyman as “The Stranger” and Sara Zwangobani.

Will the series have a season 2?

Yup. At least 5 seasons of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are already guaranteed by Prime Video. However, the series was initially renewed until season 2. Showrunner JD Payne assured that the series has a fully planned beginning, middle and end. To empirehe said the writers thought of everything in advance.

“We even know what the last scene of the last episode is going to be. The rights that Prime Video purchased were for 50 episodes. They knew from the beginning how big the canvas would be to paint. This is a giant story with a beginning, middle and end. Some of the things we introduced in season one will only be used in season five.”

Where to watch other franchise movies?

as the episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be released weekly, fans are sure to want to watch the franchise movies. Recently, Prime Video acquired every movie ever made of Tolkien’s stories to promote its series.

The first three films in the franchise can also be watched right now on HBO Max.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

So are you looking forward to watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Watch the trailer:

