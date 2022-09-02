The urine test every diabetic needs to do

Personal archive Urinalysis is important for diabetics

A serious and serious problem that could be prevented with a simple urine analysis

, but unfortunately many people, in this case the majority, are not aware of its existence and importance. who lives with diabetes

in addition to having the daily challenge of maintaining the glucose

controlled

most of the time, it also has the mission of preventing the complications caused by decompensated diabetes. And even when the result of hemoglobin

glicada is good, it is necessary to be attentive and investigate if the kidneys

are not being affected.

It is estimated that one in three

people with diabetes have chronic kidney disease

.

This disease that affects the kidneys, an organ that works as the filter of our body, is silent

. That’s why carrying out a simple exam is so important to avoid the problem that in more serious cases can lead to dialysis

. In fact, in the world, diabetes is the main cause of chronic kidney disease on dialysis, that is, the person already has a large part of the kidney functions compromised and needs hemodialysis.

According to nephrologist Bianca Bastos, about 30% of people

on dialysis in Brazil live with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. “We could predict these cases by doing a simple blood test albuminuria

in the urine”, says the specialist.

THE albuminuria

investigates the presence of albumin in pee, a protein that has several functions in the body and is only found in urine when there is a change in the kidneys. In addition to kidney problem

chronic disease, the nephrologist explains that albumin loss is also an important marker for other risks. “The person who loses albumin has a higher risk of having a complication

vascular disease such as a heart attack or stroke, even before you need dialysis.”

Among other causes of albumin in the urine are obesity

and hypertension

.

The kidney specialist doctor clarifies that this Albuminuria test is offered in the Unified Health System and, even in the private sector, the cost is no more than R$ 50.

