The weekend will be rainy in most parts of the country.

The weekend will be full of rain showers across much of the country. According to Climatempo, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will have a drop in temperatures starting tomorrow – which is not good news for those going to Rock in Rio.

In São Paulo, the minimum is between 11ºC and 15ºC until Sunday (4), with rain appearing tomorrow. Today, the maximum reaches 29ºC and drops to 26ºC tomorrow, having an even greater drop on Sunday, when it goes to 17ºC.

In Rio de Janeiro, rain appears tomorrow and Sunday, with minimums ranging from 12ºC to 17ºC and maximums falling from 31ºC today to 22ºC over the weekend.

Belo Horizonte does not have rain forecast for this weekend. In Vitória, rain only falls on Sunday. From today to Sunday, the capitals will have maximum temperatures ranging from 26ºC to 31ºC, while the minimum temperatures reach 10ºC in the capital of Minas Gerais and 16ºC in Vitória.

Climatempo predicts heat and no rain for the Midwest region until Sunday. In Goiânia and Cuiabá, the minimums are not below 17ºC and the maximums range from 33ºC to 38ºC. Temperatures are a little lower in Campo Grande and Brasília, with minimums ranging from 21ºC to 15ºC in the capital of Mato Grosso do Sul and 12ºC in the federal capital, with maximums of 29ºC in both cities.

Rains take over in the South, North and Northeast

Most of the capitals of the South, North and Northeast will have rain this weekend, Climatempo pointed out.

In the south, Curitiba will have rain until Sunday. In Florianópolis, rain showers are forecast for today and tomorrow. In Porto Alegre, it should rain only today. In the three capitals, the lows can reach 8ºC and the highs reach 25ºC.

After a week of truce in part of the North, rainy weather is again dominant this weekend. Climatempo reported that only Palmas, Porto Velho and Rio Branco will not have rain showers.

Even so, the heat takes over the region and the maximum reaches 35ºC in the capitals, beating 36ºC and 37ºC in Manaus, Palmas and Porto Velho. The minimums, in turn, have a variation of 20ºC to 26ºC.

In the Northeast, seven of the nine capitals will have rain and heat until Sunday, but dry weather persists in Fortaleza and Teresina, which, along with São Luís, are the places with maximum temperatures above 30ºC throughout the weekend. The region will have lows that vary between 20ºC and 24ºC, with highs that do not reach 30ºC.