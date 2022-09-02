Theory that the girl who will be dumped by DiCaprio when he is 72 was born in 2022 takes over the networks – Monet

+



Actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo: getty)

Since he finally put an end to the jokes about not having an Oscar, when he was awarded for ‘The Revenant’ (2015), Leonardo DiCaprio has awakened another fascination for fans thirsty for debauchery: his relationships.

It is important to note that the 47-year-old actor is low-key in his personal life. You rarely read controversies involving DiCaprio, who focuses his social media on his well-known environmental activism. But internet users, dear readers, don’t care.

Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo: Getty)

Leo DiCaprio is also “guilty” in this story. He does, in fact, maintain a pattern, intentionally or unintentionally, of ending relationships before the young woman turns 26. Well, as you must be reading, this happened for the eighth time, this time with model Camila Morrone, who turned 25 in June and, on top of that, saw her relationship with the star end.

Before Camila Morrone, only models Bar Refaeli and Nina Adgal, in addition to actress Kelly Rohrback, reached 25, still in a relationship with the actor of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013).

Infographic made by fans of Leonardo DiCaprio that proves his cutting age (updated to 2019) (Photo: Reproduction / Reddit)

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo: Getty Images)

Well, the theory that won the web now was the following: if the actor maintains his pattern throughout his life, the girlfriend that will be dumped by DiCaprio when he is 72 years old was born in 2022 (or still will be born).

“The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump at 72 was born today,” the gringo tweeter wrote below.

The account is simple even for those who are human. In the year 2047, if the star has been successful in his fight against global warming and the planet still exists, he will be 72 years old. Therefore, someone born in 2022 will be exactly 25 years old. DiCaprio’s famous “cut age” for dating.

“I just realized it could be my daughter,” replied a mother worried about the above thought.

Leonardo DiCaprio in an interview with Entertainment Tonight (Photo: Playback)

An attentive user considers that everything can be a plan of the star, always concerned with the environment. “Leonardo DiCaprio is dating all the under-25s he can to get the word out about climate change to those who will be the most impacted,” the joker mused.

Someone also noted that the classic movie ‘Titanic’, released in 1997, turns 25 in 2022. That is, it is already at the age limit that the protagonist of the feature film puts up with.

“Titanic turns 25 this year, at which point I assume Leonardo DiCaprio will no longer want to be on it,” joked the netizen.

By the way, speaking of Titanic, be sure to check out the brand new 8K video of the ship’s wreckage. The images are the first produced in this absurd quality of the accident that gave rise to one of the most awarded films in the history of cinema. See below:

