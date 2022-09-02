‘There is nothing secret in the Electoral Justice’, says Alexandre de Moraes – Notícias

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, highlighted this Friday (2) the security of electronic voting machines during the closing ceremony of the digital signature and sealing of electoral systems, at the court’s headquarters, in Brasília. The event marks a stage in the electoral process, with the objective of guaranteeing that the electronic voting machine software was not intentionally modified, nor did it lose its characteristics due to a recording failure.

“There is nothing secret in the Electoral Justice. The only secret thing is the voter’s vote, which the Electoral Justice guarantees that this will happen”, said the minister.

According to the TSE, there was a record adherence to the digital signature process this year. In addition to the court, the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), the Armed Forces, the Federal Police and the Electoral Public Ministry (MPE) digitally signed the systems. ).











At the ceremony in question, Moraes and the authorities present signed the systems that were then digitally and physically sealed and stored in the TSE safe room. The digital signature aims to guarantee the authenticity of the program. The event is foreseen in a resolution from last year.

Since Monday (29), the entities interested in inspection have been able to go to the TSE building to check the process of compiling the systems, which have been available for inspection for a year. Until 2020, this period was six months.

The president of the TSE pointed out that from now on, the codes cannot be changed (unless a flaw is identified) and will be isolated in the courtroom safe until the elections. “Today’s ceremony shows the transparency, security, seriousness and confidence of the Electoral Justice in the 2022 elections”, said the minister.





TSE’s Information Technology Secretary, Júlio Valente, stressed that from this moment on, the TSE is prevented from making any changes to the electoral systems, even if it wants to, without communicating the other entities. “The entities that participated are validating and sealing the system. Nothing can be done on the systems without them being asked to come here”, he said.

These systems, according to Valente, are sent to the Regional Electoral Courts (TREs) to be used in two other ceremonies: one called the media generation ceremony and the other called the ballot box preparation ceremony, when the systems are inserted into the electronic voting machines.

The transmission of media to the TREs takes place on a private network of the Electoral Justice, and all systems are verified throughout the process. Both ceremonies do not have a date defined by the TSE, and it is up to each regional court to define it.