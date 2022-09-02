Thiago Oliveira, presenter of “É de Casa” (TV Globo), opened the doors of his home in São Paulo for the documentary series “Lar: Vida Interior”, by GNT.

Born in Itaquera, east of São Paulo, the 38-year-old journalist said that he always lived on rent and, “like any Brazilian”, had the dream of owning his own home.

The renovation of the property took 8 months. During this period, Thiago and his girlfriend, businesswoman Bruna Matuti, continued to live there.

“People would say, ‘But are you going to live in a house while it’s being renovated?’ and I was like: ‘man, I never had anything, let’s go there, let’s get our hands dirty'”, said the presenter.

The couple, who have been together for two years, have grown even closer amid the stress of retirement. “The work brought us a lot closer, because, or I I was very stressed and she calmed me down, and then, when she was stressed, I calmed her down”, said Thiago.

The house has a living room, swimming pool and barbecue, a favorite place for the journalist. “This is the corner I like the most, there’s no denying it, I’m passionate about barbecue because of my father. It’s what I love the most”.

Thiago Oliveira, from ‘É de Casa’, shows a house in São Paulo after renovation