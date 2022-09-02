If people who worked in the last century do not withdraw the amounts referring to PIS/Pasep, the money will return to the coffers of the Union.

That’s what you read in the title. Those who worked in the last century can still withdraw PIS/Pasep. Released only once for just a few people, the quotas, forgotten by thousands of Brazilians, can be withdrawn by workers who were part of the old rules of the benefit.

It is important to point out that these PIS/Pasep quotas cannot be confused with the salary bonus of the benefit, passed on every year to workers according to the base year of payment.

PIS/Pasep: how does the withdrawal of forgotten values ​​work?

Forgotten values ​​can be withdrawn by people who exercised formal activities between 1971 and 1988 in private companies with a formal contract or in public bodies. To have access to the benefit, it is necessary that the withdrawal has not been carried out.

Workers can withdraw the amounts until July 1, 2025. If not withdrawn, the money will return to the coffers of the Union and can be used by the government. If the owner of the quota has already died, the legal heir may have access to the amount.

Where to consult the forgotten PIS/Pasep?

Most of the time, the PIS, which is intended for workers of private companies with a formal contract, is transferred by Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep, aimed at public servants, is paid by Banco do Brasil.

However, the PIS/Pasep quotas are being transferred only by Caixa, since the money was absorbed by the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), which is the bank’s responsibility.

To check if you are entitled to forgotten PIS/Pasep, the worker must access the FGTS app, available for Android and iOS, and verify the account. In addition, people can check whether they are entitled to transfers of the benefit by going to a Caixa branch. An identification document is required.

Image: Jair Ferreira Belaface / shutterstock.com