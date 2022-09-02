Times and weather forecast for the sixth of the Dutch GP

This weekend, the formula 1 performs the Dutch GP, 15th of 22 stages of the 2022 season in the top category of world motorsport. And the event can be marked by rain in Zandvoortas indicated by the weather forecast.

However, free practice Friday should be dry in the Netherlands, where the home rider Max Verstappenfrom Red Bull, tries one more victory in this championship, to the delight of the local fans.

The current F1 champion and the leader in the driver’s table, the Dutchman enters the track for the first time at 7:30 am, returning to the track at 11 am for the second practice session. According to the weather forecasts published by the website weather, Friday should have temperatures around 26°C, with no chance of rain. However, according to the same portal, the scenario should change to Saturday of qualifying and Sunday of race.

For the third free practice and qualifying on Saturday, there is a 73% chance of light rain on the track. On Sunday, there is a 36% chance of rain in Zandvoort in the afternoon, where the race takes place.

DayTime (Brasilia)Streaming
Free Training 1Friday7:30 ambandsports
Free Training 2Friday11 ambandsports
Free Training 3Saturday7 ambandsports
ClassificationSaturday10 amBand and Bandsports
RunningSunday10 amband
formula 2DayTime (Brasilia)Streaming
ClassificationFriday10 ambandsports
race 1Saturday12 pmbandsports
race 2Sunday5:20 ambandsports
formula 3DayTime (Brasilia)Streaming
ClassificationFriday9 ambandsports
race 1Saturday5:25 ambandsports
race 2Sunday3:45 ambandsports

DayTime
TELEMETRYWednesday4 pm
DIRECT FROM PADDOCKThursday4 pm
FREE FRIDAYFridayAfter FP2
Q4Saturdayafter classification
PODIUMSundayafter the race
FINAL STREETMonday7 pm

