Top 10 ETF highs and lows in August; small cap funds lead gains

The monetary tightening cycles in Brazil and the United States had a strong impact on the performance of ETFs (index funds) in August.

Investors’ perception that the rise in interest rates has come to an end in Brazil has made ETFs linked to theses of small caps (companies with lower market value) to show gains on the stock exchange of up to 11.66% in the month, crowning themselves as highlights.

On the other hand, a more recent stance hawkish (Tending to monetary tightening) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell put pressure on the performances of cryptocurrency ETFs, which plummeted as much as 23.33%, leading the biggest drops in August. Crypto funds went from heaven to hell in a month. In July, they were among the highest in the industry.

In the August ETF balance sheet, the InfoMoney presents the index funds with the best performance and the ones that have depreciated the most, according to a survey based on data from the Economatica platform.

B3’s ten best performing ETFs in August

ETF Performance in August 2022 SMAL11 11.66% SMAC11 11.49% XMAL11 10.97% SMAB11 10.79% TECB11 10.73% TRIG11 10.40% FIND11 9.80% ECOO11 7.83% ESGB11 7.72% ELAS11 7.48%

Source: Economatica

time of small caps shine

Among the top ten performers, the top four are ETFs from small caps, which replicate the B3 Small Cap Index portfolio. Until August, it consisted of 139 shares. The best performing ETF in August was SMAL11, up 11.66%.

Felipe Paletta, founding partner and analyst at Monett, explains that with the market predicting the end of the Selic high cycle in Brazil, the small caps benefited, since many of them were discounted because a relevant part of their value is in their future performance. “The future fall in interest rates already greatly benefits the valuation [avaliação] of these companies”, he says. “We usually associate small caps to a higher growth rate, which favored the recovery of assets and ETFs”.

In addition to the recovery of small caps as a whole, Paletta highlights the surge in specific assets. This is the case of Cielo (CIEL3), which has already jumped 143.43% this year. Although it has a small share (1.27%) in the B3 Small Caps Index, it contributed to its performance. In addition to Cielo, M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) also reinforced the rise in index funds, according to the analyst.

Paletta affirms that the trend for the coming months is the normalization of this movement in small caps, as they are theses that maximize the stock exchange returns. “If there is an upward market expectation, ETFs such as SMAL11, SMAC11, XMAL11, SMAB11 will bring greater profitability to investors”, he quotes.

In the view of Leonardo Maranhão, index specialist at FTSE Russell, the rise in ETFs from small caps it may have been the result of the greater diversification of the replicated index, which gives greater weight to consumer and industrial companies, which also had a relevant appreciation in August, above sectors such as the financial sector.

But the result was only favorable for shares of Brazilian companies. Maranhão explains that both the Russell 1000 index, which gathers blue chips (large companies) in the United States, as well as the Russell 2000 index, formed by small caps Americans, had a negative return. “International exposure ETFs are not among the highlights of the month”, he adds.

Despite the recovery in the Brazilian market, Maranhão points out that there are still uncertainties and a volatile global scenario, given the Fed’s monetary policy and the lack of resolution of the war in Ukraine. “It is important to be cautious. A well-diversified portfolio, based on the investor’s objectives, terms and risk profile, remains the best way to face times like this”, he comments.

The 10 worst-performing B3 ETFs in August

ETF Performance in August 2022 QDFI11 -23.33% DEFI11 -17.87% BITH11 -15.84% QBTC11 -15.58% HASH11 -13.83% BLOK11 -13.60% WEB311 -12.93% CRPT11 -12.56% NFTS11 -11.82% DNAI11 -9.20%

Source: Economatica

The Limbo of Crypto ETFs

Cryptocurrency ETFs reacted in August to the adverse monetary policy scenario in the United States. Helena Margarido, a cryptocurrency analyst at Monett, explains that after the speech by Powell, chairman of the Fed, in Jackson Hole on Friday (26), signaling a greater increase in American interest rates, cryptoassets again aroused fear in investors. and a lot of money ended up leaving the market.

“In the last two weeks, the cryptocurrency market has lost over 13% in market cap. Bitcoin suffers, but usually when it does, people suffer more. altcoins or alternative cryptocurrencies”, highlights Helena.

According to her, this movement ended up affecting DeFi tokens (decentralized finance), which would explain why ETFs in the segment – ​​such as QDFI11 and DEFI11 – led the declines in August, falling 23.33% and 17.87%, respectively.

Felipe Fernandez, cryptocurrency analyst at VG Research, highlights that in addition to macroeconomic uncertainties, this asset class has faced some security issues. He cites that recently the American FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) warned investors to exercise caution when trading cryptocurrencies through these protocols.

The FBI has also asked decentralized finance platforms to tighten security measures. The warning comes amid several major attacks this year on DeFi platforms, which do not use third parties to conduct financial transactions on the blockchain — including the nearly $650 million gaming-focused Ronin Network (RON) hack.

In addition to DeFi ETFs, index funds that replicate the price of Bitcoin such as BITH11 and QBTC11 were also among the biggest drops, down 15.84% and 15.58%, respectively.

Fernandez believes that the drop is related to the cryptocurrency’s proposal, to be a store of value and with a negative correlation on the appreciation of the dollar. “Historically when the dollar appreciates, Bitcoin has not performed very well,” he says. In his view, with interest rates in the US rising, investors seek the dollar as a safe haven until they are sure of the macroeconomic scenario.

Helena, from Monett, also cites rumors involving the defunct cryptocurrency exchange MT.Gox, and the possibility of it dumping 140,000 Bitcoins on the market to reimburse creditors. “This would greatly increase supply and, with constant demand, make the price of Bitcoin go down. The market panicked,” she comments.

Despite the adverse scenario, the analyst believes that this downward cycle of crypto-assets is nearing an end. “My big bet is that now is a good time to buy. Some cryptocurrency ETFs are hugely discounted, but next year will be much better for crypto,” she highlights.

industry radar

According to a study released by B3, on the evolution of individual investors in the second quarter of 2022, the number of ETF investors jumped 22% year on year, totaling 536 thousand CPFs. On the other hand, the value in custody fell 15%, to R$ 8 billion.

Arthur Maria do Valle, founder of Trendset and associated with OhmResearch, points out that despite the number of investors showing progress in relation to 2021, few ETFs are launched.

Valle draws attention to the fact that in August only one ETF debuted on the market. It was Investo’s PEVC11, an ETF focused on private equity which follows the BlueStar Top 10 US Listed Alternative Asset Managers Index (BUALT). According to the specialist, this index aims to monitor the performance of the ten largest and most liquid alternative asset managers listed on the American market. “The management fee is 0.70% per year and the ETF is subject to exchange rate variation”, he points out.

In the view of the founder of Trendset, managers may be postponing the launch of new ETFs hoping for greater visibility on the future of inflation and interest rates, still rising in the main economies of the world. However, he points out that more than 20 ETFs are in the pre-operational phase, waiting to be launched, according to Quantum data.

Check out the list of new ETFs in the pre-operational phase below:

ETFs in pre-operational phase benchmark managers TREND ETF BIOTECHNOLOGY NASDAQ INDEX FUND – XBIO11 Nasdaq Biotechnology XP Asset Management TREND ETF MSCI INDIA INDEX FUND INVESTIMENTO NO ABROAD – INDA11 MSCI India XP Asset Management TREND ETF NASDAQ WATER RESOURCE INDEX FUND – H2OO11 Uninformed XP Asset Management TREND ETF CRSP US LARGE CAP GROWTH INDEX FUND – USAG11 CRSP US Large Cap Growth XP Asset Management TREND ETF PHLX SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX FUND – SEMI11 PHLX Semiconductor Index XP Asset Management TREND ETF FTSE GLOBAL REITS INDEX FUND – WRET11 FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs Index XP Asset Management TREND ETF NASDAQ NEXT GENERATION 100 INDEX FUND – XGEN11 Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index XP Asset Management TREND ETF FTSE CHINA TECHNOLOGY INDEX FUND – XTEC11 Uninformed XP Asset Management TREND ETF CRSP US LARGE CAP VALUE INVESTMENT ABROAD – USAV11 CRSP US Large Cap Value XP Asset Management FIXED INCOME PRE 5+ INDEX FUND – SFPR11 S&P/B3 Interest Rate Futures – DI 5 to 10 years Safra Asset Management QR CF WEB 3.0 BLOCKCHAIN ​​INFRASTRUCTURE ABROAD INVESTMENT – QWEB11 Uninformed QR Asset Management MAGNETIS TEVA ACTIONS AGRIBUSINESS ETF INDEX FUND – AGPL11 Teva Agribusiness Actions Magnetis Investimentos BITCOIN ETC KARDINAL ABROAD INVESTMENT INDEX FUND – BTCE11 BTCetc Bitcoin Exchange Traded Crypto kanastra INVESTO MARKETVECTOR BRAZIL DOMESTIC EXPOSURE ETF INDEX FUND – BDOM11 MarketVector Brazil Domestic Exposure BRL investment INVESTO MARKETVECTOR BRAZIL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF INDEX FUND – SCVB11 MarketVector Brazil Small-Cap Value BRL investment INVESTO BLUESTAR US LISTED EBROKERS AND DIGITAL CAPITAL MARKETS INDEX ETF – EBRK11 BlueStar US Listed EBrokers and Dig Cap Mkts investment INVESTO MARKETVECTOR BRAZIL GLOBAL EXPOSURE ETF INDEX INVESTMENT FUND – BXPO11 MarketVector Brazil Global Exposure BRL investment INVESTO FTSE US ALL CAP CHOICE ETF INVESTIMENTO NO ABROAD INDEX FUND – ESGG11 FTSE US All Cap Choice investment INTER EQI TEVA ETF SCHOLARSHIP WITHOUT STATE INDEX FUND – NOGV11 Scholarship Without State Inter Asset INTER EQI TEVA ETF STATE STOCK EXCHANGE INDEX FUND – PUBL11 State Scholarship Inter Asset BTG PACTUAL IFIX L MAX LIQUIDITY INDEX FUND – IFIB11 IFIX L BTG Pactual Asset Management BTG PACTUAL NASDAQ LATAM TECH INDEX FUND – LATB11 Uninformed BTG Pactual Asset Management ETF BRADESCO IBX INDEX FUND – IBXB11 IBX Bradesco Asset Management

Source: Quantum Finance

“Most of these ETFs will follow specific international indices. These are ETFs from countries like India, cryptocurrencies, real estatebiotechnology or semiconductors”, he comments.

Valle assesses these possible launches as positive, but misses broad ETFs that replicate international indices. “Studies show that specific ETFs don’t necessarily perform better than broad index ETFs, with hundreds or thousands of companies, and with really low management fees,” he notes.

