TSE cancels Roberto Jefferson’s candidacy to the Planalto – News

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) unanimously annulled the candidacy of Roberto Jefferson (PTB) for the Presidency of the Republic. President of honor of the legend, Jefferson launched himself as a candidate for the Palácio do Planalto even though he was under house arrest. The court’s decision took place this Thursday (1st). In a note, PTB said that he will not appeal to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). (Read the note at the end of the article).

Former federal deputy, Jefferson was arrested in August 2021 by the Federal Police, after a preventive detention order by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, on the charge of participating in a digital criminal organization set up to promote attacks on democracy.





At the time, the PTB even defended an intervention by the Armed Forces, said that the STF was acting on behalf of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and that the elections were fraudulent. In January of this year, Moraes authorized Jefferson to leave the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in Bangu (RJ), to serve house arrest.





Faced with the impasse regarding the candidacy, Minister Carlos Horbach, of the TSE, prohibited Jefferson from participating in the free electoral time on television and radio until his case was judged. Advertising in these vehicles began on the 26th of this month, but the magistrate’s decision was handed down earlier this week.

In a note, Jefferson said that the TSE’s decision was “illegal” and that he will not appeal to the STF. “It’s a waste of time. As the old saying goes, it’s getting out of shit to get into shit”, he commented.





convictions

The former deputy was released to the open regime in May 2015. In March 2016, Justice Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF, granted a pardon to Jefferson and five other convicts in the monthly allowance. Lawyer Alexandre Rollo recalls that these deadlines still make the current presidential candidate ineligible.

However, Jefferson also has on his record crimes committed in the monthly allowance case that have already been tried. The whistleblower of the scheme, he was convicted of passive corruption and money laundering in 2012, totaling seven years and 14 days in prison, initially in a semi-open regime.

That conviction dates from 2012. He would finish serving that sentence in 2019. He received a pardon in 2016 and, from then on, would be ineligible for eight years. The ineligibility only ends in 2024.

The Clean Record Law (LC 135/2010) establishes that ineligibility is given to “convicts, in a final decision or handed down by a collegiate judicial body, from the conviction until the expiration of the period of 8 (eight) years after the of pity”.

For the founding member of the Brazilian Academy of Electoral and Political Law (Abradep) Bruno Rangel Avelino da Silva, the moment when the count of eight years begins has already been discussed and the understanding is consolidated.