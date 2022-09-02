TV Globo releases first official images of Jade Picon in ‘Travessia’ and web reacts | famous

Jade Picon became one of the most talked about subjects this Friday morning (2). about to star in Crossingnext nine o’clock soap opera TV Globo, Picon became the target of criticism after having official images of his character released on social networks. Based on the photos, a good part of the netizens started to ironize that Jade Picon will play herself in the novel, since there was no radical change in the look.

“Every time I see it written: ‘look Chiara, ‘Jade like Chiara’, I laugh. because it’s exactly [o estilo] by Jade Picon. What has changed? [risos]“declared one netizen. “Gee, is she going to play herself? Nothing has changed!”pointed out another netizen. “It will be so difficult for her to play a role so distinct from her personality and reality”joked another internet user, who believes that the characterization of the character is similar to the style of the ex-BBB.

According to the synopsis of the serial signed by Gloria PerezChiara will be a spoiled and manipulative villain, who will have all the best thanks to her father, War (Humberto Martins). However, a shocking secret may come to light, as chiarais actually the biological daughter of moretti (Rodrigo Lombardi) and Deborah (Grazi Massafera).

she does not care

Since participating in the twenty-second season of Big Brother Brazil earlier this year, and was confirmed in the cast of Crossingthe digital influencer Jade Picon saw its popularity shift from water to wine. And along with the exposure of the global reality, several challenges came, among them, the attacks of the critics on duty, who spare no effort to get the attention of the artists.

Through their social networks, Jade Picon revealed what is the tactic she uses to prevent her mental health from being affected by the barrage of criticism she has been receiving lately. In response to a fan who questioned why she was silent in the face of so many fake news involving her name, Jade was sincere:

“I prefer my mental health above anything. I’ve been here on the internet since I was 12 years old. Guys, if I stop to answer everything that involves my name, from truths to lies [não vai me fazer bem]. I won’t hold myself hostage to this, giving this energy from me, because it’s going to hurt me“.

“(…) It was a mechanism that I found a long time ago, and you know that it is very difficult for me to speak out. I usually always hold my wave. Want to talk about my name? Kiss. The most they will get from me is my silence. It’s about my peace, so keep quiet to win”declared the influencer, who will give life to Chiara in Rede Globo’s next nine o’clock soap opera.