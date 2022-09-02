UEFA fines eight teams, including Milan and PSG, for breaching Financial Fair Play

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on UEFA fines eight teams, including Milan and PSG, for breaching Financial Fair Play 1 Views

This Friday (02), UEFA released the results of an investigation by the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) that resulted in punishments for eight clubs that have played in continental competitions in recent years: PSG, Monaco, Juventus, Inter Milan, Milan, Roma, Besiktas and Olympique de Marseille.

The eight teams were fined different amounts. Added together, the penalties amount to 172 million euros (R$ 893 million). These amounts would not be taken directly from the clubs’ cash, but would be deducted from any prizes that the teams would receive for participating in UEFA competitions.

You can watch ALL Champions League games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

However, a negotiated agreement with the teams makes only 15% of these “contributions” – as UEFA refers to punishments – mandatory. The other 85% are subject to the achievement of goals included in the agreement with the teams, which can mitigate the loss.

Thus, the actual amounts that teams will have to pay are as follows (see table below):

ClubAmountMandatory value
Monaco2 million euros (R$ 10.3 million)300 thousand euros (R$ 1.56 million)
Olympique de Marseille2 million euros (R$ 10.3 million)300 thousand euros (R$ 1.56 million)
Besiktas4 million euros (R$ 20.6 million)600 thousand euros (BRL 3.12 million)
Milan15 million euros (R$ 77.9 million)2 million euros (R$ 10.3 million)
Juventus23 million euros (R$ 119.4 million)

3.5 million euros (R$ 18.1 million)

Inter Milan26 million euros (R$ 135 million)4 million euros (R$ 20.8 million)
Pomegranate35 million euros (R$ 181.8 million)5 million euros (R$ 26 million)
PSG

65 million euros (BRL 337.6 million)

10 million euros (BRL 51.9 million)

André Henning is revolted by Mbappé’s attitudes at PSG: ‘How stupid is he at that point?’

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Corinthians should have revenue above R$700 million in 2022, predicts Duilio

Corinthians should have, by far, the highest revenue in its history in the year 2022. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved