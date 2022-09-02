Uefa sets penalties for eight clubs that breached Financial Fair Play; PSG will pay higher value | international football

On Friday, UEFA defined the penalties for the eight clubs that failed to comply with Financial Fair Play between 2018 and 2022: Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma, from Italy, Monaco, Olympique de Marseille and Paris-Saint Germain, from Italy. France, and Besiktas, from Turkey.

In all, clubs will pay a total of €172 million in fines over the next four years. Of this amount, €26 million is fixed and €146 million depends on compliance with agreed clauses. PSG have the biggest amount to pay. Check it out below.

See the amounts that clubs will have to pay to Uefa:

  • Paris Saint-Germain – €10 million fixed, €65 million total
  • Roma – €5m fixed, €35m total
  • Internazionale – €4m fixed, €26m total
  • Juventus – €3.5m fixed, €23m total
  • Milan – €2m fixed, €15m total
  • Besiktas – €0.6 million fixed, €4 million total
  • Marseille – €0.3m fixed, €2m total
  • Monaco – €0.3m fixed, €2m total

Uefa Nyon office — Photo: Reuters

