Uefa sets penalties for eight clubs that breached Financial Fair Play; PSG will pay higher value | international football

On Friday, UEFA defined the penalties for the eight clubs that failed to comply with Financial Fair Play between 2018 and 2022: Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma, from Italy, Monaco, Olympique de Marseille and Paris-Saint Germain, from Italy. France, and Besiktas, from Turkey.
In all, clubs will pay a total of €172 million in fines over the next four years. Of this amount, €26 million is fixed and €146 million depends on compliance with agreed clauses. PSG have the biggest amount to pay. Check it out below.
See the amounts that clubs will have to pay to Uefa:
- Paris Saint-Germain – €10 million fixed, €65 million total
- Roma – €5m fixed, €35m total
- Internazionale – €4m fixed, €26m total
- Juventus – €3.5m fixed, €23m total
- Milan – €2m fixed, €15m total
- Besiktas – €0.6 million fixed, €4 million total
- Marseille – €0.3m fixed, €2m total
- Monaco – €0.3m fixed, €2m total
Uefa Nyon office — Photo: Reuters