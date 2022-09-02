Unimed Selection Process in Vale dos Sinos-RS opens 28 vacancies

UNIMED – Vale do Sinos Cooperativa de Assistência à Saúde in Rio Grande do Sul, released through the Foundation University Company of Technology and Sciences – FUNDATEC, the rules for carrying out the new simplified selection process to fill 28 vacancies in the position of doctor cooperated.

Those interested with training in the area can try the specialties of Acupuncture, Cardiology, Pediatric Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Thoracic Surgeon, Internal Medicine, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Homeopathy, Mastology, Family and Community Medicine, Pediatric Neurology, Otolaryngologist, Pediatrics, Pediatric Pulmonology, Psychiatry and Rheumatology.

Enrollments and exams

Applications for the selection must be made online only, between August 29 and September 15, 2022, through the Fundatec website – www.fundatec.org.br. The registration fee will be R$ 750.00.

During the entire execution process, there will be face-to-face information at Rua Professor Cristiano Fischer, nº 2012, Bairro Partenon, in Porto Alegre-RS, during public service hours, from 9 am to 5 pm.

The selection process will consist of objective tests with 50 questions on specific knowledge and legislation, in addition to the evaluation of titles.

The objective tests will be held on October 16th, at the places and times that will be announced on October 3rd. Preliminary templates will be announced on October 17, via the electronic address www.fundatec.org.br.

The selection process is valid for two years, counting from the date of issue of the final results approval notice, published on the FUNDATEC website. The selection may be extended for an equal period, only once, at the discretion of Unimed Vale do Sinos.