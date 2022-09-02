United installment purchase of Antony; São Paulo will also receive installments

Tricolor Paulista will pocket € 4.93 million each season even for the negotiation of the striker, who belonged to Ajax

The sale of Antony, from Ajax to Manchester United, had the value spread over four seasons, as GOAL learned. The English will pay the amount in installments to the Dutch on account of the agreement negotiated in the last days of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old forward was sold for 100 million euros (R$517.74 million at the current price) to the Old Trafford club. The amount will be paid over four years, being 25 million euros (R$ 129.5 million) per season.

The amount received by São Paulo — 19.7 million euros (R$ 102 million) — will also be diluted in this period. Tricolor paulista will pocket 4.925 million euros (R$ 25.5 million) per year, over four seasons.

The people from São Paulo have not yet received the FIFA calculation memorial — a document that determines values ​​and dates for receiving them. The notification should arrive in Brazil in mid-September. With a letter in hand, the board will have control of the plots involving the 22-year-old striker’s business.

The Brazilian striker has signed a contract with Manchester United until 30 June 2027. He has yet to make his debut for the club this season. The youngster made three appearances for the Dutch team in 2022/2023, with two goals scored and two assists.