Unpublished video of Jô before death will be released by Globo

Unpublished video of Jô Soares shortly before his death will be released by Globo

The host Jo Soareswho died on August 5, at age 84, still has unpublished content, which will be released next Sunday (04), by SportTVthe sports channel of Globe, in ‘What Cup Is This?’.

The information was released by the newspaper ‘The globe‘, this Thursday (01), and says that the comedian was invited by André Rizek, Paulo Vinicius Coelho and Paulo César Vasconcelos to comment on the 1954 World Cup.

The event was held in Switzerland, the country where Jô Soares studied, being able to follow the matches of the Brazilian team closely. In his testimony, he commented on something curious about the campaign in Brazil.

The selection thrashed Mexico in the first game of the competition, 5×0, then drew 1×1 with Yugoslavia, and because they did not know the regulations, they thought they had been eliminated.

The presenter was one of the few Brazilian fans who went to welcome the team at the hotel where they were staying and he didn’t understand the players’ disappointment.

“I remember the whole team on the bus crying. Me and Ricardo Ascar, who was a friend who was there with me, asked: ‘What are you crying for? We rank’. And they said, Oh, boys, go away.”commented.

The Brazilian team was eliminated in the following game, by Hungary, in a 4×2 defeat, and Germany was consecrated this year’s world champion, winning its first title.

It is worth remembering that Jô Soares stayed for years at Globo, presenting the ‘Programa do Jô’, which was removed from the schedule in December 2016, leaving the presenter a little disappointed with the station.