UOL makes a live program to analyze Datafolha research

O UOL holds today, at 8:55 pm, another special coverage for the 2022 Elections, based on the “Research Analysis” program, which will analyze data from the Datafolha poll for the Presidency. UOL columnists will participate in the program Kennedy AlencarAlberto bombig and Jose Roberto de Toledoin addition to the guests Andrew basbaumjournalistic content director at Band and Lara Mesquitapolitical scientist, professor and researcher at FGV ESP.

Follow the results and repercussion of Datafolha on UOL’s minute-by-minute

The analysis programs of the main electoral polls by UOL have already become a tradition in these 2022 elections. The live always has real experts in the campaigns and in comments about the institutes.

In addition to the presidential poll, the columnists’ comments will also include analyzes of the numbers brought by Datafolha in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro today.

In the latest presidential poll, released by Datafolha on August 18, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) led with 47% of voting intentions, followed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 32% Ciro Gomes (PDT) appeared with 7%, Simone Tebet (MDB) with 2% and Vera Lúcia (PSTU) with 1%. The other candidates did not score. It is the first survey of the institute after the debate carried out by TV UOLwith Folha, TV Bandeirantes and TV Cultura.

About Datafolha

Datafolha is a research institute linked to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper. The institute only conducts election polls funded by media groups. Surveys are usually carried out by approaching interviewees at points of high flow of people in areas established according to the distribution of the Brazilian electorate.

Live on UOL after the release of Datafolha

When: today, shortly after the survey was released, at 20:55.

Participate: Kennedy Alencar, Alberto Bombig, José Roberto de Toledo, André Basbaum and Lara Mesquita.

How to watch: through the UOL channel on Youtube and by the minute by minute of UOL.