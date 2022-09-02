US: Black man killed by police who mistook e-cigarette for gun

From the Newsroom 01/09/2022 – 17:55 Share

Donovan Lewis, a 20-year-old black man, was approached on Wednesday (31) by the Columbus District Police, in Ohio (USA), when he was at his home. During the action, recorded by a camera in the agents’ uniform, they mistook an electronic cigarette for a gun and shot the boy, who died. The information is from UOL.

Officers went to Donovan’s home because he had outstanding arrest warrants for assault, domestic violence and possession of a weapon.

The recording shows that three agents and a dog entered the boy’s residence. They knocked on the apartment door a few times, two men came out and were alleged. Afterwards, they found Donovan inside a room.

At that moment a policeman asked him to raise his hands. In a matter of seconds, the boy was shot in the abdomen. Even so, Donovan was handcuffed and led out of the apartment. Afterwards, the officers noticed that an electronic cigarette was in one of his hands.

Afterwards, Donovan was taken to the Ohio Health Grant Medical Center, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Elaine Bryant, Columbus Police Chief, reported that one of the officers in the action has been placed on leave. She said the corporation wants “complete transparency in the investigations.”