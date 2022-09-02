US futures operate almost flat ahead of employment report; industry in Brazil and more market issues today

New York index futures operate close to stability on the morning of this Friday (2), after the Dow Jones and S&P broke a sequence of four lows the day before, awaiting data on job creation (payroll) in August, with forecast of another 300 thousand, and the unemployment rate in the country in August, which should be 3.5%. The payroll should provide important insight into the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) likely approach to its next interest rate decision in late September.

The Nasdaq Composite fell on Thursday (1), recording its first five-day losing streak since February, pressured by the decline in semiconductor stocks.

The three major indices are expected to end the week in the negative field after falling in the last few days of August, on their way to closing their third straight week. Stocks were pressured by aggressive comments from Federal Reserve officials, signaling that interest rates will remain higher and longer, which is likely to lead to a further economic slowdown.

In indicators, at 11 am, orders from the American industry come out, with a forecast of a high of 0.2%.

On the other hand, European markets rallied en bloc after a negative start to the month, as investors await the US jobs report for indications on the health of the economy.

In Brazil, the number of industrial production in Brazil for July is released at 9 am, with a Reuters projection of a 0.7% increase in relation to June.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate close to stability ahead of the August jobs report, an important indicator for assessing the health of the US economy and which should influence the Fomc’s decision on monetary policy later this month.

Today’s bullish move should not be able to avoid a weekly drop in New York’s major stock exchanges.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), 0.00%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.01%

Nasdaq Future (US), -0.09%

Asia

Most Asian markets closed lower on Friday as investors awaited the August payroll, a key indicator ahead of the Fed’s next interest rate decision in late September.

On the economic front, South Korea’s consumer price index rose less than expected. – 5.7% in August from the same period a year ago, down from the 6.1% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.05%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.04%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.74%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.26%

Europe

European markets operate higher, erasing losses from the past session, with investors eyeing the US jobs report for indications on the health of the economy.

Investors in the region face additional downward pressure from the growing prospect of recessions in the eurozone and the UK, with energy shortages stemming from the Ukrainian war fueling cost-of-living crises and rising inflation.

The European bloc’s producer price index rose 4% in June compared to June, above the Refinitiv consensus of 3%. Thus, the index accumulates a high of 37.9% in 12 months.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.86%

DAX (Germany), +1.58%

CAC 40 (France), +0.83%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +1.16%

commodities

Oil prices operate higher in today’s trading session (2) with bets that OPEC+ will discuss production cuts at a meeting next Monday (5), but oil contracts are still on track to register a weekly drop due to fears of Covid-19 restrictions in China and expectations of weak global growth.

Iron ore prices fell for the fifth straight session amid lockdowns in China and weak economic data.

WTI oil, up 3.07% at $89.27 a barrel

Brent Oil, +3.00%, at $95.13 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 2.84% to 667.50 yuan, equivalent to US$96.62

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +0.92% to $20,096.51 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The United States Department of Labor will release, this Friday (2), the payroll. The average of market projections, according to the Refinitiv consensus, points to the creation of 300,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.5%. The average salary should increase by 0.4% compared to the previous month.

In Brazil, the industrial production for the month of July leaves at 9 am. The Refinitiv consensus points to a positive monthly variation of 0.5% and a decrease of 0.3% in the annual comparison.

Brazil

9 am: July industrial production, Refinitiv consensus points up 0.7% monthly and down 0.3% year on year

10:00 am: Roberto Campos Neto, president of the BC, has a meeting with representatives of JPMorgan Bank (closed to the press)

12:00 pm: Campos Neto meets with Cláudio Adilson, Managing Partner of MCM Consultores Associados (closed to the press)

2:30 pm: Campos Netos has a meeting with Thiago dos Santos Piau, CEO, and Vinicius Carrasco, Chief Economist, StoneCo (closed to the press)

USA

9:30 am: Employment report (payroll) for August, with Refinitiv projection of 300,000 job creation

11 am: Orders to the industry

3pm: Baker Hughes rig count

3. Lula maintains a lead with 45%; Bolsonaro gets 32% of voting intentions, points out Datafolha

A little over a month before the elections, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) maintains the lead in the dispute for the Planalto Palace, with a double-digit advantage over his opponents, showed Datafolha.

According to the survey, carried out between August 30 and September 1, Lula has 45% of voting intentions – a negative variation of 2 percentage points in relation to the performance recorded two weeks ago.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, appears with 32% – the same level as the last survey.

Government intends to pay Brazil Aid of R$ 600 in 2023

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Thursday that the government intends to pay Brazil Aid of R$600 next year. According to Guedes, the benefit amount was not included in the 2023 Budget Law Proposal (PLOA) in order not to violate the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

During his participation in an event held by Instituto Unidos Brasil, in São Paulo, Guedes acknowledged that the declaration of a state of calamity to allow an increase in the benefit, adopted this year, is not ideal.

4. Covid

Last Thursday (1), Brazil recorded 174 deaths and 19,492 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 125, a reduction of 23% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 20,565, which represents an increase of 25% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 170,159,342, equivalent to 79.21% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,807,902 people, which represents 84.16% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 102,595,419 people, or 46.93% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

The restricted offering of IRB shares was priced at BRL 1 per share, which represents a 28.5% discount on the closing market value of BRL 1.40, totaling BRL 1.2 billion.

The new shares will be traded on B3 SA – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) as of September 5, 2022.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio (PRIO3) entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Prisma Capital regarding the potential business combination with Dommo Energia (DMMO3).

The transaction will be implemented through the merger of all the shares issued by Dommo by a company controlled by PetroRio, so that, for each common share of DMMO3, Dommo’s shareholders must receive 0.05 common shares of PetroRio or R$ 1, 85 to be paid within 90 days of transaction implementation.

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) informed that it had entered into an agreement for the sale of all its interests in Boulevard Londrina Shopping and Boulevard Shopping Vila Velha.

In addition to the divestment of the Londrina and Vila Velha malls, the purchaser of the transaction also signed purchase options for minority interests in three of the Company’s malls, namely: (i) a 5.5% interest in Shopping da Bahia (“Bahia”); (ii) 17.5% interest in Plaza Sul Shopping (“Plaza Sul”); and (iii) a 27.5% interest in Passeio das Águas Shopping (“Passeio das Águas”). These options must be exercised by December 15, 2022.

The total value of these potential divestments is R$288.5 million, with a cap rate of 7.6%, based on the malls’ estimated NOI for 2022.

Eletrobras announced that it will pay dividends for the year 2021 on September 9. Shareholders positioned on April 22, 2022 will be entitled to the dividends.

The statement highlights that the values ​​were updated by the Selic rate. The amount per common share will increase from R$0.72 to R$0.77, while PNA shares had their earnings updated from R$1.99 to R$2.15. The value for PNB papers went from R$1.49 to R$1.61.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

