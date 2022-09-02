US: Payroll still points to strong labor market and should not convince Fed to slow interest rate hikes

The official US labor market data in August brought some surprises, but they should not be enough to change the course of monetary policy in the United States. Last month, 315 thousand jobs were created in the country, outside the agricultural sector, a number that came above expectations. The unemployment rate, however, unexpectedly increased from 3.5% to 3.7%.

The detail that caught the attention of analysts in the data was the growth of unemployment among the less educated and minorities. “It’s the type of unemployment that hurts the economy the most,” says Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos. Another striking aspect is the sudden reduction in job creation compared to July, when 528,000 jobs were created.

On Wednesday, the ADP survey of private sector jobs pointed to the creation of 132,000 jobs in the private sector, while the market was expecting 300,000.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“[O número do payroll] came down well in this comparison [com julho]which ends up being positive, as it points to a slowdown in the job market and greater control over inflation”, says Rodrigo Cohen, analyst at Escola de Investimentos.

Angelo Polydoro, economist at ASA Investments, explains that the increase in the unemployment rate was caused by the increase in the population’s participation rate in the workforce, which rose from 62.2% to 62.4%. This indicates that more people are returning to the job market, which helps ease the Federal Reserve’s talk of tightness, balancing the relationship between job supply and demand.

However, wages are still not consistent with the Central Bank’s inflation target. Although hourly pay increased by 0.3%, it continues to rise by 5.2% compared to a year earlier. “Labor market data are not yet saying that inflation will improve ahead,” says Polydoro. In the economist’s opinion, the payroll does not leave the US economy close to recession, nor is it a data that will make the Fed reduce the pace of interest rate hikes.

“The solid increase in employment and the rise in the unemployment rate together keep a balance on the Fed’s decision in September. Although the monetary authority wants to reduce the pace of monetary tightening to 50 basis points, the data provide arguments for another 75 point increase”, says Morgan Stanley analysis.

Overall, the assessment is that, despite rising, the unemployment rate remains low and the data show a healthy picture of the US economy.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

past the payroll, attention will turn to the consumer price index (CPI) for the month of August. The data will be released on September 13 by the US Department of Statistics.

“O payroll was not enough to bet on increases of 50 basis points, but if inflation slows down a lot, perhaps this expectation will gain strength in the market”, says Cruz, from RB Investimentos.

Fabio Fares, a macroeconomics analyst at Quantzed, believes that the Fed would have the peace of mind to raise interest rates by 50 points if the CPI comes a little lower or even in line with market expectations. “With that, you can buy time and maintain this rhythm of 50 until the end of the year, taking the rate to 4%”, he says.

after the payroll On Friday, Goldman Sachs maintained its forecasts for the Fed’s upcoming meetings: a 50-bp hike in September and two more 25-bp hikes in November and December.

According to the latest update from the CME Group’s monitoring platform, there is a 60% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its next meeting on September 21. There was a drop in bets compared to the day before, since they were 75%, but the majority bet is still that interest rates increase by the same magnitude as the last two meetings.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

related