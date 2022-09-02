US sees further drop for soybeans and grains

Soybeans and grains tumbled in overnight US trading amid concerns about global demand as central banks globally tighten monetary policy to fight inflation, according to agriculture.com. Central banks around the world, including the US Federal Reserve, are raising interest rates and tightening fiscal policy in a bid to rein in inflation around the world.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the US will face “some pain” amid rising interest rates. The European Central Bank has become increasingly aggressive as inflation in the bloc hit a record last month. Interest rate hikes of up to 75 basis points are on the table in the US and European Union, while inflation, while cooling, remains high. This would increase the cost of borrowing and cause fears that consumers will cut back on purchases.

Investors who were long in the market likely sold contracts and booked profits, also causing prices to drop overnight. US weather looks pretty benign today, with some storms expected in parts of Kansas today, although dry weather is forecast in the northern plains.

Rainfall is likely to be limited this weekend, Donald Keeney, agricultural meteorologist at Maxar, said in a note to clients. This will increase crop stress in the Midwest areas of the Midwest, but help with corn drought in other areas, he said.

Soybean futures for November delivery fell 16 1/4¢ to $14.06 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soybean meal rose $2.50 to $417.60 a short ton, while soybean oil futures dropped 2.06 cents to 65.42 cents a lb.