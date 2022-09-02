Vasco and Iron Maiden: the relationship of the band that opens Rock in Rio with the biggest organized in the club

Iron Maiden performs this Friday on the first night of shows at Rock In Rio. THE English band, founded in 1975, is acclaimed by fans of Heavy Metal as one of the biggest in history and its members became Vasco fans after the band’s mascot was adopted by ‘Força Jovem’, Cruz-Maltino’s organized crowd.

+ Who has changed the most? The evolution of 20 players in the Cup album

The band members, by the way, usually attend Vasco games whenever they are in Brazil. This Wednesday, against Guarani, the guitarist Janick Gers was seen in the social chairs of São Januário. The band members met for the first time with the fans in January 2001, in the final of the João Havelange Cup in 2000.

+ Iron Maiden guitarist watches Vasco’s game in São Januário

Janick (left) saw Vasco beat Guarani in São Januário (Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco)

The relationship began in the late 1980s, when Força Jovem leaders and fans of the band decided to insert ‘Eddie’, Iron Maiden’s mascot skull, in their materials such as shirts and flags. The character ended up falling in love with the crowd and being associated with the organization.

The tribute attracted band members who are passionate about football and cite the sport in various promotional materials. In the video for “Holy Smoke”, for example, Janick Gers appears dressed as a goalkeeper and playing bass guitar on the goalposts. In addition, Steve Harris uses a West Ham sticker on his bass, his favorite team.

+ Iron Maiden launches soccer jerseys; see details

Iron Maiden has already launched football shirts for its audience (Shirts – Iron Maiden)

Harris even went viral in 2013 when he put a house up for sale in England. At the time, the photo that showed the bar of the residence caught a pennant of Vasco in a prominent place of the bassist’s leisure space.

White pennant (right side) was featured in Steve Harris’ house (Photo: Reproduction / Internet)

The band members liked the idea of ​​being displayed on flags in large stadiums like Maracanã and began to closely monitor Vasco, refuting any possibility of a lawsuit for misuse of the image that has its rights linked to Iron Maiden.

The musicians honored Cruz-Maltino in other visits to Brazil, such as in 2009, 2013 and, now, in 2022.