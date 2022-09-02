VIDEO: Scary hailstorm of more than 10 cm causes damage and death of 1-year-old

A strong hail storm recorded on Tuesday afternoon (30), caused the death of a 1-year-old girl in Girona, Spain. Reports say that some rocks even exceeded 10 centimeters in diameter. Despite having been a brief rain, videos of the storm and the damage scare netizens.

The intense hailstorm also caused 50 injuries of varying degrees and numerous damages to vehicles, roofs and buildings, says the newspaper “El País”. According to data from the SMC (Meteorological Service of Catalonia), this was the largest record of stones in the last 20 years in the city.

According to the City Council of Girona, the 1-year-old girl was hit by one of the stones and, as a result of the impact, was taken to Hospital Trueta, where she died overnight as a result of the damage caused by the trauma.

Also according to the newspaper, of the 50 injured, 32 were treated at the primary care center in La Bisbal, with bruises and some injuries, and in some cases even stitches were required.

Firefighters received a total of 41 calls related to the storm. The main alerts were related to roof damage due to the unusual size of the hailstone. Windows of several vehicles were broken and significant damage to the windows of some buildings was also sustained.

The President of the Regional Government of Catalonia, Pere Aragonès, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased girl. “Painfully struck by this tragedy, I want to extend my condolences to the family. A very strong hug”, published the president in a message on Twitter, in which he also gave government support to the residents of the city.

The storms will continue this Wednesday, especially in the province of Girona and the Ebro regions. The SMC, issued an alert for “violent weather”, with “possibility of stone [granizo] of more than 2 centimeters, winds of more than 25 m/s and tornadoes”.



