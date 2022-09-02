Viih Tube’s mother speaks what she thinks of Eliezer and shoots honest comparison

Viviane Di Felice, better known as Viviane Tubeis super happy with the relationship with HIV Tubeyour daughter, with Eliezer.

In conversation with Quem magazine, the digital influencer praised her son-in-law:

“Eli is cute, he seems to belong to my family, he is like a son”.

“I am having a very nice experience because Viih has always dated younger boys and Eli is 10 years older, so he has more maturity, posture, he is more humble”compared.

“I am loving it, very happy with their relationship.“, assured Viviane, who said she liked this age difference.

“Viih is very mature, if you talk to her you think she has about 35 in her head. She knows how to position herself, she is different from girls her age, because she has been working since she was 12 years old. She needed someone like Eli.”he added.

Viviane talks about relationship with Viih Tube

Very friendly with her only child, the famous said that the two are confidants: “She tells me everything, even things I don’t want to know. Since I was young, I have always educated her in this way so that I do not have any surprises in the future”.

“Before she started dating Eli, I used to tell her not to date anyone. I’m super in favor of her going out, kissing, hooking up with everyone.”assured.

“Because it’s age, then it passes you’ll get married, have a child, so I always told her to enjoy it.“, he stated.

In the conversation, Viih Tube’s mother also said that she will get married this year. The businesswoman, who was proposed in the Maldives, where she also had a beach celebration, revealed: “I’m getting married right now in October.”

“I took the dress to a pre-wedding and Viih created a surprise for me. I just said ‘yes’, I didn’t understand anything, it was in another language, who did it was a Muslim, a mixture of English and Arabic. But it was magical“, he recalled.

“We arrived from a trip and decided on the (wedding) date. I wasn’t going to do it anymore this year because I just bought my house, but now it’s almost all right”finished.