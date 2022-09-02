Vista Capital, Trígono and Forpus lead new wave of fundraising reopenings

A new wave of equity and multimarket funds are being reopened for fundraising by managers.

Vista Capital, for example, will reopen Vista Hedge Multimercado, which has accumulated a return of 296% of the CDI since it was created, next Monday (5).

The product is one of the flagships of the house created by João Landau and João Lopes in 2014, along with Vista Multiestratégia. The manager accumulates one of the best performances among the multimarkets, being several times in first among the funds with the best return, according to the monthly ranking compiled by the InfoMoney.

In a difficult year for multimarkets, Vista Hedge shows gains of 21.0% until July, against 6.5% for CDI. The product has an initial investment of R$ 5 thousand.

Rodrigo Faveret, partner and IR director at Vista Capital, prefers not to talk about funding numbers, but says that the fund should remain open during the month of September, or until it reaches a capacity that the house believes is interesting.

The executive recognizes, however, that the economic moment of reopening can disrupt funding, as investors tend to remain in fixed income, in the face of a high Selic at the level of 13.75% per year.

Vista recently hired Guilherme Foureaux, who was a macro portfolio manager and head of fixed income at J. Safra Asset Management, according to his LinkedIn information. With a view to taking advantage of the potential that the new team hired at the manager can bring in terms of capacity to manage larger volumes.

The fund will be available on XP, BTG and Vitreo platforms, in addition to banks that have a partnership with the manager. The fund had been closed since the end of last year.

“The idea is to renew liabilities. We also hire people to have greater capacity [capacidade] in the background,” says Faveret. “We feel prepared to play a bigger capital than we have today”, he adds.

Funds already reopened

The manager is not alone in this movement. Forpus Capital also reopened Forpus Ações this Thursday (1), which is one of the biggest darlings of the house, commanded by CEO Luiz Nunes. The product accumulates gains of 381.1% from the beginning until July this year, against 113.6% of the Ibovespa in the period.

In the year, the fund’s performance also stands out, with a return of 10.22%, against a 1.58% drop in the Ibovespa. According to the product sheet, the initial investment is R$ 1,000 and a management fee of 2% per year is charged, along with a 20% fee for exceeding the Ibovespa’s performance.

In a document sent to clients by Forpus, the house did not detail how much it intends to raise, nor when it intends to close the fund.

At the time, the manager limited herself to saying that she sees “unique opportunities for investing in shares”, given prices (valuations) attractions and political-macroeconomic events. The opening of the fund is for a limited time, according to the report.

Another house that will also take advantage of the moment to reopen one of its flagships is Trígono Capital. The product that returns to the shelves of brokers this Thursday (1) is the Trigono Flagship 30 Small Caps, which has accumulated a return of 202.99% from April 2018 to August 2022, handily surpassing the return of 13.99 % of the B3 Small Caps Index (SMLL) – used as a benchmark by the fund – during the same period.

According to Frederico Mesnik, partner and CEO of Trígono Capital, the initial idea is to raise R$ 200 million and the expectation is that it will remain open for two months. The term, however, may be shorter, if the desired funding amount is reached earlier. The minimum investment is BRL 50

In justifying the reopening, the executive says that the fund was closed for funding and that it suffered from rescues throughout the pandemic and in recent months. With the outflows of resources, an opportunity opened up in terms of capacity to allocate capital in the fund.

first wave

Such reopenings represent the second stage of a process that began in the first half of this year. In May, renowned managers such as Gávea Investimentos, Kapitalo, Genoa Capital, Legacy Capital, Bogari Capital and Kadima Asset also reopened funds to raise funds.

At the time, a survey carried out by the InfoMoney with several houses and based on relevant facts published in the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) identified at least 11 funds that were reopened.

