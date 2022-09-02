Voters who refuse to hand over cell phones to polling stations will be prevented from voting, decides TSE

Superior Electoral Court also reinforced that carrying a weapon during the 2022 elections could lead to arrest in flagrante delicto

Devices must be turned off in advance and handed over to the polling station



O Superior Electoral Court (TSE) unanimously approved the resolution prohibiting the use of cell phones in voting booth during the elections 2022. According to the President of the Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, the devices must be turned off in advance and handed over to the polling station, accompanied by an identity document. In addition to telephone devices, the use of cameras, camcorders, radio communication equipment and “any instrument that may compromise the confidentiality of the vote, even if turned off” is also prohibited. The receiving table will be responsible for retaining and guarding the devices. As Jovem Pan showed, the measure aims to ensure that the secrecy of the vote is violated on October 2nd. “The reception desk can still retain cell phone devices and the like, in compliance with the express legislative prohibition on the use of such devices in the voting booth (…) in polling stations where there are signs of coercion by voters, portable metal detectors to indicate to prevent the use of electronic equipment in the booth, portable metal detectors may be used to prevent the use of electronic equipment in the voting booth”, said Minister Sergio Banhos, rapporteur of the case. Speaking this Thursday, Alexandre de Moraes reinforced that metal detectors could be used to prevent the use of electronic equipment in the polls, if necessary. Operating costs will be from the Regional Electoral Courts (TREs). In case of refusal to deliver the cell phone to the reception desk, the voter will not be allowed to vote, the divergence will be included in the minutes by the chair of the table and the police force will be called to adopt the necessary measures. Likewise, the gun ban has also been strengthened, including for civilians who hold a state license or license. Anyone who fails to comply with the termination will be subject to arrest in flagrante delicto for illegal possession of a weapon. In addition, the Armed Forces will have to stay 100 meters away from the polling station and may not approach polling places without a court order or the president of the polling station in the 48 hours before the election and in the 24 hours after it, except in penal establishments and juvenile detention facilities.