Vtor Pereira’s search for the ideal Corinthians has more than 40 different scales

Corinthians today has a starting team more or less built in the minds of Vítor Pereira and every fan, but it took a long time to consolidate that. O My Helm made a survey of the number of formations used by the commander since his debut, in March, still in the Campeonato Paulista, until the 1-0 victory against Red Bull Bragantino, on Monday.

have been, so far, 43 different lineups created by Vítor Pereira to find the Corinthians he considers ideal – or to rest this base team. The team circulated between 4-3-3, 3-4-3, 3-5-2 and, more recently, something closer to a 4-2-3-1.

Adding all the matches commanded by VP on the bench with the four in which he, suspended, was replaced by the assistant Filipe Almeida, Timão repeated only three formations in 47 matches different, the recently consolidated being one of them: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Fausto, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Silva (Adson), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

It was in this way, with Fábio on the side and Adson on the wing, that Timão faced Atlético-GO, thrashing 4-1, and Fluminense, drawing 2-2, both times for the Copa do Brasil. The variation came against Bragantino, giving Piton and Mosquito a chance.

The doubts, as exposed in the parentheses above, are more a specific game idea than a physical issue. Depending on what the coach wants in a match on the left, Fábio or Piton play. At the right end, Adson and Gustavo Mosquito compete. The rest seems settled.

The other repeated formations were as follows:

Cássio, Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Paulinho; Gustavo Mosquito, Willian and Róger Guedes – team used three times still in the Paulista Championship

– team still in the Paulista Championship Cássio, Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto, Paulinho; Giuliano, William and Roger Guedes – team used twice, both also in Paulista

Taking into account that there is only one exchange between the holders (Giuliano for Mosquito and vice versa) it is possible to say that this was the first and only base team assembled by VP until the emergence of the current one.

In addition, as the five games of these formations were all for the State, it is also possible to affirm that, since the implementation of the rotation, It’s the first time that Corinthians fans can say they know their starting lineup.

