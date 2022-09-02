VW Gol becomes a sales phenomenon a few steps away from saying goodbye; see ranking – 09/01/2022

Fiat Strada resumed sales leadership in the Brazilian market in August. The Volkswagen Gol, ranked first in July, took second place, but remained the leader among passenger cars. The veteran has been experiencing an explosion of registrations in recent months before leaving the line, which will happen later this year.

The dispute for the vice-leadership, and the first place among the passenger cars, was fiercer this time, with less than a thousand units separating the Gol and the HB20. It’s just that the Hyundai model had retreated in July, because of the change to the 2023 line.

During this period, the HB20, the best-selling passenger car for the year, underwent major changes in its look and technology offering. The renewed version is already in dealerships.

With the recovery of the HB20, and the advancement of the Onix – fourth best-selling in August -, the hatchback segment registered ample growth. Last month, it advanced 58%. As for SUVs, which has the largest volume in Brazil, registrations were only 4.7% higher than in July.

in numbers

Strada dominated sales with a good advantage, as it registered 14,157 registrations. The Gol had 11,719 units sold, compared to 10,919 for the HB20. Onix had 9,821 registrations.

August was a good month for Chevrolet, as the Onix Plus took the fifth position in the sales ranking, while the Tracker was the best-selling SUV (check out the list of the ten most sold below). The data is from Jato Dynamics.

SUVs

Tracker led SUV sales with 6,708 license plates. It was a close contest with the runner-up, T-Cross, who sold 6,194 units. Crete took third place (5,806).

In the fourth position appears the first medium SUV on the list (the others are compact). This is the Jeep Compass. It is followed by Pulse in fifth place and Renegade in sixth. Seventh place was taken by Kicks.

The Volkswagen Nivus appeared in eighth position, with Corolla Cross in ninth and Peugeot 208 in tenth.

The ten best-selling vehicles in August

1st Fiat Strada – 14,157 units

2nd Volkswagen Gol – 11,719

3rd Hyundai HB20 – 10,919

4th Chevrolet Onix – 9,821

5th Chevrolet Onix Plus – 8,968

6th Fiat Mobi – 7,613

7th Fiat Argo – 7,594

8th Renault Kwid – 6,793

9th Chevrolet Tracker – 6,708

10th Volkswagen T-Cross – 6,194

