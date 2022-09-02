watch the game goals

Atlético-GO and São Paulo starred in an eventful duel tonight at Serra Dourada. The game, valid for the first leg of the Sudamericana semifinal, ended 3-1 for the home team (watch the goals below).

The teams face each other again on the other Thursday from 21:30 (Brasília time), this time at Morumbi.

The winner on aggregate goes to the final and faces whoever advances between Independiente Del Valle and Melgar — at home, the Ecuadorians beat the Peruvians 3-0 in the 1st match.

The Brazilian match started with Atlético-GO putting pressure on the opponent and opening the scoring in the 11th minute.

In a move built from the right, Marlon Freitas gave a beautiful deep pass to the side Dudu, who crossed low to the area and found Jorginho. Free, the midfielder only had the trouble of pushing into Jandrei’s nets: 1 to 0.

São Paulo, however, equalized the score in the 23rd minute. Reinaldo avoided the construction of an attack from Goiás by making a tackle and saw Nestor keep the ball. The midfielder advanced and threw in the measure for Luciano, who starred in a beautiful header and equalized: 1 to 1.

With one more man in the 2nd half after the expulsion of Igor Gomes, Atlético-GO reached its 2nd goal. In another cross from the right, goalkeeper Jandrei failed to leave the goal and allowed Shaylon, ex-São Paulo, to complete with a cart: 2 to 1.

In the 33rd minute of the final stage, the home team extended the advantage. Léo Pereira received on the left, turned on Diego Costa and invaded the area. Face to face with the goalkeeper of the São Paulo team, the young striker hit with category and scored the last time: 3 to 1.