We find out how Justin Bieber put together his setlist for Rock in Rio

With just three days left to perform at Rock In Rio, Justin Bieber should arrive on Brazilian soil this Friday (2/9) and the LeoDias column has already discovered that the pop singer has planned a surprise for the most awaited night of the festival this year.

Concerned about his fans, Justin Bieber and his team were careful to hire a curator to find out which singles and tracks from their albums are the most played in Brazil. That is, all the songs that have the most plays on Spotify and other streaming platforms in the country will be sung by him this Sunday (4/9).

Also according to sources in the column, Hailey Baldwin’s husband denied, at first, the broadcast of his show on TV Globo and Multishow, but he entered into an agreement with the production of the event and all the singer’s admirers, who did not buy tickets, will be able to watch it from home.

The LeoDias column will provide special coverage of Rock in Rio, directly from Cidade do Rock, and will update this space daily with exclusive information about the event. Do not lose!

