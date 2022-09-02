What does PRIO (PRIO3) gain from the purchase of Dommo (DMMO3)? Stock rises after advance in trade

PRIO (PRIO3), ex-PetroRio, signed yesterday (1) a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Prisma Capital regarding the potential business combination with Dommo Energia (DMMO3), a move considered “natural, although only marginally positive for the shares because it’s not very material,” commented Credit Suisse. “The transaction value (up to $180 million) represents about 4% of PRIO’s market value.”

Dommo holds a 5% stake in the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo cluster, which PRIO operates and also holds the remaining 95%.” If the transaction is completed, the oil company will own the entire cluster, effectively capturing any potential production increase in the future through revitalization campaigns in the area”, highlight analysts at the Swiss bank.

For Itaú BBA, PRIO will benefit from the increased share of revenues from the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo cluster and from the potential use of Dommo’s tax credits.

The analysis team at Levante Investimentos sees the “transaction as positive for PRIO, which in addition to acquiring the entire cluster, which it already operates, also takes a good amount of tax credits”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In this scenario, at 10:50 am (Brasilia time), this Friday (2), PRIO3 shares rose 3.09%, at R$ 28.04, while DMMO3 fell 5.17%, at R$ 1.65, after jumping more than 200% in 2022 amid purchase rumors.

Dommo shareholders can choose between (i) BRL 1.85 per share in cash, which implies a 6% premium over the current share price, or (ii) 0.05 PRIO3 share for each DMMO3 share. If all Dommo shareholders chose the cash option, PRIO would have to pay a total of R$943 million or US$180 million. If they chose the stock exchange option, Dommo’s equity would be valued at R$693 million or US$132 million at the current price of PRIO’s shares.

According to a report by Credit Suisse, at current market prices, Dommo shareholders are likely to opt for cash payment.

The BBI also points out that, with PRIO3 currently trading at R$27.20 per share (the day before closing), the conversion to PRIO shares would yield only R$1.40 per share, significantly lower than the cash proposal of R$1. .85 per share. Therefore, we believe that PRIO should pay BRL 1.85 per share for each of Dommo’s 509 million shares, which is equivalent to an acquisition ticket of BRL 924 million.”

According to a report by Levante, PRIO’s balance sheet and cash generation are very healthy, making the cash outflow for the acquisition not worrying.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Dommo has R$1 billion of accumulated losses on its consolidated balance sheet at the end of the second quarter of 2022, which can, at least in part, be monetized in the form of tax credits over time. “Given the current high oil prices, we believe PRIO will be able to more quickly monetize these potential tax credits,” Credit Suisse said in a report.

Bradesco BBI expects the monetization of such credits to be slow due to Brazilian tax legislation that limits the use of tax credits per year to 30% of Profit Before Taxes (EBT), taking between 7-10 years to be amortized, which leads to a net present value (NPV) tax savings of R$2.4 billion.

Dommo currently has R$20 billion in accumulated losses, which generated R$7 billion in tax credits. In this way, PRIO may use these credits in the future to deduct the amount of taxes to be paid.

Credit Suisse maintains rating outperform (performance above the market average, or equivalent to the purchase) for PRIO , with a target price of BRL 38, which represents a potential upside of 39.7% against the closing price on Thursday (1) of BRL $27.20. Itaú BBA is more optimistic with the paper and has set a target price of R$ 45.14, up 66%, maintaining its outperform. BBI has an outperform valuation and a target price of R$49, with a potential for appreciation of 80.1%.

next steps

As usual in such transactions, the potential acquisition will be subject to the fulfillment of certain obligations and conditions precedent, including the approval of the shareholders of Dommo and Cade. However, Levante Investimentos’ research team believes in the approval of the transaction.

The company did not provide details on how Dommo’s current liabilities and provisions will be handled in the deal. “Dommo has long-term liabilities of R$749 million, of which R$432 million in provisions and R$311 million in deferred PIS and COFINS”, recalls Itaú BBA.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

related