What is Burnout? Learn about burnout syndrome

Unsplash/Nubelson Fernandes Burnout causes, among other symptoms, a feeling of physical and mental exhaustion

Feelings of exhaustion, negativism and lack of fulfillment are some of the symptoms of Burnout, a work-related syndrome. In January of this year, the condition joined the list of diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the WHO, Burnout is “a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed”. The Organization emphasizes that the disease is specifically linked to work phenomena, so the term should not be applied to describe experiences related to other areas of life.

For the WHO, three dimensions define the syndrome: “1) feelings of depletion or exhaustion of energy; 2) increased mental distance from work, or feelings of negativism or cynicism about work; and 3) a sense of ineffectiveness and lack of achievement”.

Also known as burnout syndrome, Burnout can manifest itself in different ways. Ricardo Chaves, a psychologist specializing in work and mental health, says that one of the main symptoms is a strong feeling of depletion of energy, not only psychological, but also physical.

As the syndrome is work-related, the specialist says that some behaviors can also give signs of Burnout, such as avoidance of meetings, isolation in the work environment, lack of eye contact with colleagues, resistance to change and use of derogatory language when refer to the work itself.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, the main symptoms of Burnout are:

Excessive tiredness, physical and mental;

frequent headache;

Changes in appetite;

Insomnia;

Concentration difficulties;

Feelings of failure and insecurity;

Constant negativity;

Feelings of defeat and hopelessness;

Feelings of incompetence;

Sudden changes in mood;

Isolation;

Fatigue;

High pressure;

Muscle aches;

gastrointestinal problems;

Change in heart rate.

‘Toxic’ Companies

Burnout can be triggered in anyone, although there are some behavioral profiles that are more exposed to the syndrome. “People who are more extroverted, who often take responsibility for everything and everyone, and people who find it difficult to say ‘no’, accumulating many responsibilities on themselves, are examples of those most exposed to Burnout”, explains Ricardo.

Developing the syndrome, however, is not uncommon. In Brazil, about 30% of workers suffer from Burnout syndrome, according to data from the International Stress Management Association (Isma). Often, the condition is triggered by problems within companies, which are often ‘toxic’ work environments.

For Ricardo, some examples of ‘toxic’ environments are those that have constant pressure for goals, unrealistic deadlines for completing tasks, interpersonal conflicts, excessive workload, authoritarian leadership and reduced teams.

The psychologist says that, due to campaigns related to mental health such as the Yellow September, some companies have thought more about these aspects. “Companies should provide specialized spaces in which employees can talk to professionals about symptoms or these emotions, often that they do not even know how to name. It is also very important to work with awareness and demystification of mental health issues and train leaders to have this listening and manage to lead their team in a healthier way”, guides Ricardo.

The expert says that employees themselves can also be aware of signs that colleagues may be showing and that may indicate Burnout, such as always being late, avoiding meetings and isolating themselves. In these cases, it is good to indicate that the person seeks specialized care.

Only a professional is able to diagnose the syndrome, after eliminating other disorders such as depression and anxiety. The treatment of Burnout involves psychotherapy and, depending on the case, the use of specific medications.

Taking a Vacation Helps, But It Doesn’t Cure

Ricardo states that, in many cases, taking time off from work can help in the treatment of Burnout. He points out, however, that this leave, whether due to a medical certificate or vacation, must be of quality, with physical and mental separation from the company. In addition, it must go along with the other treatments.

If the employee needs medical leave, it is possible to request sick pay from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). As in other cases, the first 15 days of leave are paid by the company and the rest is paid by the INSS, if the inability to perform their duties is proven.