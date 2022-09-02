WhatsApp: “Communities” Feature Will Not Launch This Year in Brazil

Meta, the company that owns the Whatsappannounced last week that it will not launch the “Comunidades” feature in Brazil, announced in April, before 2023.

“We are excited about the value the Communities functionality will bring to social organizations and businesses to manage their group chats. While we are making progress, we do not expect to launch Communities in Brazil before 2023.”

In order to prevent the spread of Fake News through the messaging platform, WhatsApp and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) signed an agreement in February of this year not to launch the resource before the elections and thus compromise them.

However, WhatsApp reiterated that the decision to announce the launch for next year is a personal decision of the company, not related to the TSE agreement.

In any case, in July, the Federal Public Ministry’s attorney in São Paulo had already recommended that the platform postpone the implementation of the “Communities” until next year.

“At a time when fake news about the functioning of institutions and the integrity of the Brazilian voting system can jeopardize the country’s democratic stability.”

about functionality

The feature will give more control to administrators when managing multiple groups. But because it is in the early stages of development, it was not even released in the beta version of the messenger.

In a screenshot taken by the WABetaInfo website, you can see that there is a brief presentation of the new feature of Whatsapp. In addition, according to the information, it will be possible to send a message to several groups at the same time, facilitating the dissemination of announcements between related groups, for example.

How to mute people on WhatsApp?

With the group call of the Whatsapp in progress, press and hold for a few seconds on the icon of the participant you want to mute. When the selection box appears, tap “Mute [nome da pessoa]”.

Immediately, the other party’s audio will no longer be heard on the call. When this happens, she will be notified of the action along with an instruction on how to undo the deactivation. Just tap the microphone button (at the bottom of the screen).