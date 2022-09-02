Who is Fernando Grostein, brother of Huck rape victim







During a conversation with Pedro Bial, Grostein spoke of his brother Huck’s reaction when he came out as gay to the family. Photo: Instagram / Luciano Huck / Modern Popcorn

Fernando Grostein Andrade, brother of presenter Luciano Huck, revealed in an interview with the magazine “Piauí” that he has been a victim of rape twice. The first time was when he was just 14 years old and the second time when he was 28. “When I was 14, during a party in a nightclub, men held me forcibly and penetrated my anus with their finger. “At 28 [anos]I was raped once again, but I can’t talk about this episode yet”, said

The 41-year-old from São Paulo is a filmmaker, producer, screenwriter and cinematographer. In addition to his popularity for being Huck’s younger brother, Fernando is known for the documentaries “Coração Vagabundo”, with Caetano Veloso and “Quebrando o Tabu”, which features testimonies from personalities such as Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Paulo Coelho and Dráuzio Varella discussing the war on drugs.

“Quebrando o Tabu” was launched in 2011 and became a brand that expanded to other platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram pages with the proposal to defend the rights of women and homosexuals and address the fight against prejudice and racism, among others. topics considered taboo.

Fernando holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), where he completed the course in 2003. He then took scriptwriting and directing courses. In communication, Grostein went through an advertising agency and radio and also wrote articles for “Trip” and “Playboy” magazines.

In addition to film work, Fernando has also directed campaigns for brands such as Coca-Cola, Pfizer and Nestlé, and is a managing partner at Spray Filmes, which produces commercials, documentaries and entertainment films.





Fernando Grostein will release the documentary ‘Quebrando Mitos’ on December 13, on YouTube, about the trajectory of Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Iara Morselli/ ESTADÃO

In 2017, during a conversation with Pedro Bial, Grostein spoke about his brother Huck’s reaction when he came out to his family as a 20-year-old. “I remember that Lu, who I love dearly, told me: ‘It took you 20 years to solve this in your head, we need some time here to solve it within ourselves'”.

In 2020, during a live, the filmmaker’s mother also spoke about her son’s sexuality. “I won’t say it was easy, because there were a lot of new things at the same time, and I was learning, I started to see things with different eyes”, said Marta Grostein.

Fernando is currently preparing to launch “Quebrando Mitos”, which will address the career of Jair Bolsonaro. On instagram, the filmmaker stated that the film is “an lgbtq biographical look at my and @fernandoosiqueiraa’s fragile and catastrophic masculinity”.