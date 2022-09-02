Who is the Brazilian suspected of trying to kill Cristina Kirchner? | World

It is not yet known what was the motivation for the assassination attempt on Cristina Kirchner.

The assassination attempt took place when Cristina was waving to supporters in front of her house in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires. Sabag Montiel raises his left hand with the gun, cocks it and tries to fire, but the gun misses.

The Brazilian’s document obtained by the federal police shows that he was born in São Paulo, but that he is not the son of Brazilians and that he has lived in Argentina for years.

Commercial records state that the Brazilian is registered to be a driver of applications in Argentina. Sabag Montiel received a warning for illegally carrying a weapon near where he lives, in the neighborhood of La Paternal, in the Argentine capital. At the time, he stated that the pistol was for self-defense.

