who loses and who gains from the changes?

At the beginning of the month, the National Congress approved the Provisional Measure (MP) that changes important points related to the food stamp (VA) and meal vouchers (VR). The text mainly displeases the benefit companies market, which moves around R$ 90 billion per year.

Read more: REVEALED possible value of AID BRAZIL 2023; know what it is

For now, the MP containing the new rules is still awaiting presidential sanction, whose deadline is this Friday, 2. Restaurants and companies responsible for operating the service are pressing the government to have some points vetoed from the proposal.

Who loses and who wins with the new VA and VR?

The two main points that have most caused the impasses include the possibility for the worker to withdraw in cash the amount he has not used after 60 days and the possibility of changing, at no cost, the company that operates the payment of the aid, as a way of portability, deciding which food stamp or meal you want to use.

The request for the veto of the section that allows the withdrawal of the VA or VR after two months is unanimous among the companies, which justify saying that the conduct can distort the purpose of the benefits established by the Worker’s Food Program (PAT), because the person You can use the feature to buy anything other than food.

According to the companies, this can lead to the practice of “sharking”, with the sale of vouchers in exchange for loans, for example.

As for the issue of free portability, there are differences between large traditional companies and new ones that want to expand the segment. For the Brazilian Association of Workers’ Benefits Companies (ABBT), the action that may seem simple, will end up creating difficulties, preventing the employer from having to manage many different operators for the payment of benefits.

Acceptance of all flags

The text also establishes, if there are no vetoes, the interoperability between the flags, allowing the worker to use the card in restaurants that do not have their accreditation. That is, if the establishment accepts payment in meal vouchers, the person can use their credits.

While traditional operators are against it, saying that it will not be possible to guarantee the quality of the restaurant chain, the newer companies are in favor of this new mechanism, claiming that there will be more competition and ease for users to use the benefit.