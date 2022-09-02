Who was Eggon da Silva, founder of WEG who had a recognized son who should receive R$ 1 billion in SC | Santa Catarina

After seven years, the Justice recognized the right of a man to receive part of the inheritance of Eggon João da Silva, founder of WEG. The entrepreneur who helped found one of the largest electric motor manufacturers in the world died in 2015 in Jaraguá do Sul, in northern Santa Catarina. His first job was at age 13.

Born on October 17, 1929, where the municipality of Schroeder is currently located, in the same region, the Santa Catarina native started working in a notary’s office in Jaraguá do Sul. In 1957, he became a partner in a company specializing in the production of exhaust pipes for vehicles.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

After four years, Silva left the place to found WEG, in 1961, alongside Werner Ricardo Voigt and Geraldo Werninghaus. The businessman was the company’s CEO until 1989, and chairman of the Board of Directors between 1989 and 2004.

He still joined the boards of companies such as Oxford, Tigre, Marisol and Perdigão. In the latter, he held the position of CEO between 1994 and 1995, when he carried out the financial recovery of the company.

Man should receive R$ 1 billion after being recognized as the founder’s son

Eggon Joao da Silva: WEG founder dies at 85

Silva’s fortune, who came to be part of Forbes magazine’s list of billionaires, is estimated at US$ 1.3 billion, around R$ 7 billion. In addition to the heir who had the right recognized, Silva had five other children with his wife.

Son of Emílio da Silva and Magdalena da Silva, the Santa Catarina native was inspired by his father to take up a career as a businessman. His father was a teacher, photographer, carpenter, cabinetmaker, musician and merchant.

He also wrote the book “Jaraguá do Sul – The village of Vale do Itapocu”. In October 2020, the Federation of Industries (Fiesc) delivered the Institute of Industry in Jaraguá do Sul, which takes the name of Eggon João da Silva.

2 of 3 Eggon João da Silva was born on October 17, 1929 — Photo: WEG/Personal Archive Eggon João da Silva was born on October 17, 1929 — Photo: WEG/Arquivo Personal

Lucas Demathe da Silva, 28 years old, filed a lawsuit for recognition of rights, initiating the process. After being recognized as an heir, he will receive the amount due in five installments, two of which have already been paid after the agreement, closed in the last week of June.

The last installment should be paid in 2023. The agreement was carried out in secrecy in the courts, with confidentiality clauses that prevent the parties from commenting on the case.

In a note, WEG informed that it will not comment on the process because the company is not part of the dispute involving the heirs and that the manufacturer follows without any change due to the agreement.

The businessman died on September 13, 2015 of natural causes, according to WEG. He was 85 years old. The body was buried in the Central Cemetery of Jaraguá do Sul.

3 of 3 Body of WEG founder will be buried at 4:30 pm this Sunday — Photo: Cinthia Raasch/RBS TV Body of WEG founder will be buried at 4:30 pm this Sunday — Photo: Cinthia Raasch/RBS TV

At the time of his death, WEG’s Human Resources department highlighted a phrase from the company’s founder, as a tribute:

“When machines are lacking, you can buy them; if you don’t have money, you can borrow it; but men you can’t buy or borrow, and motivated men are the foundation of success.

VIDEOS: Most watched g1 SC in the last 7 days