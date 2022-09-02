Who will be the mystery boss mentioned in episode 3?

It’s Hulk-Thursday, theorizing day!

In The People against Emil Blonskythird episode of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, Jennifer Walters is faced with something that goes beyond the courtroom. after helping Dennis Bukowski in court and get parole for Emil Blonskythe character is attacked by a group of villains, the Demolition Gang. However, the attack hides the real challenge that the She-Hulk will need to face: the mysterious gang boss.

The new series of Disney+She-Hulk, entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe at a time when any villain can show up around the next corner. However, given some prior information and from the comics, we can create theories around who will be the mysterious boss mentioned in the third episode.

The most obvious, at first, is the King of crime, once demolisher will make an eventual appearance in the series. Introduce Wilson Fisk as a tycoon curious about what turned Jennifer Walters into a Hulk would be an easy way to piece together Murdock and the cousin of Bruce Banner.

Another character already known to fans who may be behind the attack is Valentina. The character, for now, appeared in the post credits scene of Black Widow is at Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We know that the character is gathering superpowers to form the group of antiheroes, the thunderbolts. So it’s possible that Valentina wants a blood sample from Jennifer to create her own Hulk.

The theory gains strength once General Ross and the red hulk in the comics, who was once part of the Thunderbolts. The actor who brought him to life in the Marvel movies, William Hurtpassed away earlier this year, making it possible for a new version of Ross and, consequently, of his Hulk to emerge.

Other names mentioned by fans is the super influencer titaniasince in this third episode, a news item says that the character is “trusting” that your lawyers will “deal with the problem”. The attack on Jenn may be the way they decided to deal with the problem.

But the theory that has gained more and more strength is that the villain interested in Walters’ blood is the Leader. The character was first introduced to theaters in The incredible Hulk. played by Blake Nelsonthe film introduces the idea that his character, Samuel Sternswould become the version “intelligent” of the Hulk, however, this idea never came to fruition.

with the return of Abominable and the actor Tim Roth, it is possible that Blake Nelson will also return to the MCU. Like another individual who was “infected” by the blood of Bruce Banner, the Leader would be interested in understanding how Jennifer became She-Hulk.

Among theories, the mystery of who is after She-Hulk will only be solved at the end of the season.

The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes are available at Disney+.

