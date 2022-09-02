who worked in 2021 will receive NEW PIS PAYMENT in the month of SEPTEMBER? View the PIS CALENDAR and latest news about PIS BASE YEAR 2021

The professionals who worked in 2021 are waiting for the payment of PIS base year 2021.

In theory, the benefit was to be paid in this year 2022. However, the covid-19 pandemic delayed the payment schedule.

As a result, whoever received the PIS 2022paid at the beginning of the year, was the professional who acted in 2020.

Therefore, expectations are high for a new payment of PIS.

Below, see all information about PIS and:

PIS Calendar;

PIS table;

PIS 2021;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS Calendar 2022;

PIS 2022

PIS 2023

PIS PAYMENT IN DELAY



As explained above, the payment of the PIS (Social Integration Program) is in arrears.

Therefore, the PIS referring to the year of 2021 – PIS base year 2021 – has been postponed and has no scheduled payment date.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

Later this year, the Deliberative Council of the Workers Support Fund (Codefat) is expected to hold a meeting with the federal government.

The goal is to define when the payment of the PIS base year 2021.

If the benefit deposit does not occur in 2022, the PIS base year 2021 must be paid only in 2023. However, it will have a higher value.

HIGHER AMOUNT PIS 2023

If confirmed that the deposit of the PIS base year 2021 will be done in 2023, which seems to be the most likely, the benefit will have greater value.

As is known, the payment of PIS is related to the value of the minimum wage.

This week, the federal government proposed the minimum wage of R$ 1,302, without real increase, that is, without taking into account the high inflation.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?

Workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages; They performed any paid activity for at least 30 days a year; Have updated data in the registry; They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

2022 PIS PAYMENT

Despite the closed calendar, about 500 thousand people did not receive payment of the PIS in 2022, even with the right.

O PIS 2022 deposited between the months of February and March, with installments of up to BRL 1,212.

It is important to reinforce that the PIS 2022 was intended for professionals who worked in the year 2020.

HOW TO RECEIVE THE PAYMENT OF PIS 2022?

the payment of PIS in 2022 was intended for workers in private companies and can be withdrawn through Federal Savings Bank.

O PIS 2022 was automatically paid into a digital social savings account opened automatically by the CASHIER. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;





at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;





at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

2022 SIP TABLE

THE PIS table does justice to PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;





2 months worked – R$ 202;





3 months worked – R$ 303;





4 months worked – R$ 404;





5 months worked – R$ 505;





6 months worked – R$ 606;





7 months worked – R$ 707;





8 months worked – R$ 808;





9 months worked – R$ 909;





10 months worked – R$ 1,010;





11 months worked – R$ 1,111;





12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

In general, the maximum value of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar highlights that the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.